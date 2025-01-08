Cambodia is now an essential stop on the travel map of Southeast Asia thanks in large part to the one and only Angkor Wat. Beyond Angkor lie unspoilt beaches, soporific riverside towns, remote national parks and some of the most untamed roads in the region. Locate yourself front and center on the digital map with a reliable connection to the rest of the world while you travel through the kingdom. Cambodia has some of the highest roaming charges in the region, so save your hard-earned money for some life-changing experiences (better than life-changing bills) with this lowdown on cell phones, mobiles, wi-fi, eSIMs and staying connected.



Will my phone work in Cambodia?

The short answer is yes, but the long answer is a bit more complicated and usually involves some very stiff roaming charges. If you opt to use roaming, every time you make a call, send a text message, use data for online browsing, emailing or messaging, you will be charged by your provider back home.

Cambodia's major cities, like Phnom Penh, have good connectivity. Getty Images

Data usage can quickly tick up if you are streaming films or television series, watching video recommendations or navigating a city with online maps. One gigabyte (GB) of data only lasts for about an hour if you are watching streaming platforms like Netflix, Apple or Amazon, or even Youtube and Tiktok videos. However, it will last a lot longer if you are only using it to check emails and send WhatsApp messages. If you are a borderline smartphone addict that likes to capture every aspect of your trip for socials, then be aware that roaming can burn a big hole in your travel budget.

Passes are available, with rates varying from provider to provider. Verizon offers a country pass to Cambodia for US$12 per day with unlimited data, talk and text, while T-Mobile offers 512MB data for US$5 per day.

What mobile networks are available in Cambodia?

Cambodia is home to three leading mobile networks in the shape of Cellcard, Smart and Metfone. There is not a huge amount to choose between them, but it can be worth doing your homework on special offers and data bundles before you arrive in-country. Cambodia has a high level of mobile coverage, with 93% of the country covered by 3G networks and 80% of the country covered by 4G networks. 5G is yet to launch in Cambodia, but testing is well underway so it should be introduced to major cities during 2025.

Most of the major players have affordable tourist SIM cards available which range from about US$5 for 30GB for 15 days to US$10 for 100GB for 30 days. As a general rule, Metfone has the widest coverage in rural areas, Smart has the fastest 4G cover and Cellcard has the fastest overall coverage.

Cambodia has surprisingly good service, even in some more remote locations. Aleksandar Todorovic/Shutterstock

How can I get a local SIM card?

Local sim cards are widely available in Cambodia, including at airport kiosks where they can be installed by helpful staff. If buying a sim later on the trip, use one of the official cell phone provider stores to ensure it’s legit and comes with the right data bundle.

It is no longer necessary to show your passport when purchasing a SIM card in Cambodia. Most will come with some sort of attached data bundle valid for anything from one week to one month. It is a good idea to double check that the SIM card is working before you leave the kiosk or shop, and take note of the phone number in case you need to share it with family or friends.

Is eSIM available in Cambodia and how does it work?

An even more straightforward option than the local SIM card is a virtual eSIM card. Just choose a provider and plan, make the online purchase, scan the QR code provided and follow the instructions on your phone to activate the card. Set it up before arriving in Cambodia and you will be ready to use mobile data as soon as you arrive in the kingdom. Cambodia eSIM plans are tailored to provide the amount of data and duration that suits your travel requirements.

Helpfully, unlike physical SIM cards, eSIMs don't require the removal of your current SIM, which means you can still receive calls and messages on your regular number while using your eSIM for data. Most iPhone and Android devices are compatible with eSIMs, but be sure to double check with your device specifications.

All the local providers offer Cambodia eSIM cards, but we recommend Saily as our eSIM partner. Use the code LP5 to receive 5% off your Saily mobile data plan. Costs to use Saily in Cambodia start at US$3.79 for 1GB for 7 days.

Expect to find free wi-fi in many bars, restaurants and cafes throughout your travels in Cambodia. Shutterstock







Where can I find reliable wi-fi in Cambodia?

The three international airports, Phnom Penh International Airport (PNH), Siem Reap-Angkor International Airport (SAI) and Sihanoukville International Airport (KOS), all have reliable wi-fi. There is no free government wi-fi as found in some countries, but most cafes, restaurants and bars will offer free wi-fi for customers, as Cambodians need their regular fix.

All hotels, hostels and guesthouses offer free wi-fi these days, although not necessarily those that are located in very remote areas of the country. If you know that you will be traveling in remote areas or wi-fi wastelands, then plan ahead and download your offline maps, playlists, podcasts, videos and current reads.

When it comes to cyber-security, be very careful about checking any sensitive information such as online banking or password-protected accounts over public networks as there could be hackers hoping to obtain access to your online details. Be particularly wary in Sihanoukville, a renowned hotspot for criminal cyber-scammers.

How fast and reliable is the internet?

According to the Speedtest website, as of Q4 2024 Cambodia currently ranks 88th in the world for mobile speeds and 108th in the world for fixed broadband speeds. There are plans to rollout a 5G network in the next year or so which should see internet speeds improve dramatically. Coverage is pretty good in remote areas, but the availability of wi-fi may dry up as you travel further from the major centers. In this case, an international eSIM like Saily or a good local SIM is recommended. If you are on a multi-day trek into the national parks of Cambodia, you may well struggle to get online.

One other curve ball to keep in mind is the coming of the rainy season or monsoon which usually falls between June and October, as the intense downpours and jagged lightning can affect connectivity across all the networks. Mobile internet coverage is likely to be more stable during the "cool season" from November to February or the "hot season" from March to May.

Are there any internet restrictions or censorship laws?

The internet is fairly open in Cambodia compared with China and some of the neighboring countries in Southeast Asia. However, some media websites have been blocked if they are openly critical of the governing Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), such as Voice of America (VOA) and The Cambodia Daily. VPNs are legal in Cambodia and can be easily accessed provided you have a strong signal.

Many remote areas, like Koh Rong Island in the Sihanoukville Province, might have limited connectivity. Getty

Can I stay connected at major tourist sites?

Connectivity at leading attractions in the larger cities like Phnom Penh, Siem Reap, Kampot and Battambang is a piece of cake. The temples of Angkor can be a bit more half-baked depending on how far you venture afield, and even central complexes like Angkor Thom sometimes have sticky spots due to the dense jungle. Similarly some of the Southern Islands have areas with very spotty coverage.

Will I encounter language barriers when getting connected?

Leading providers like Cellcard, Smart and Metfone all have English-language websites and apps. Helpline and customer service staff speak some English, although for walk-in stores the language level is likely to drop as you move further away from major centers.

How much does it cost to stay connected in Cambodia?

The most expensive option to stay connected in Cambodia is roaming with your home provider which starts at US$5 per day for 512MB with T-Mobile. When it comes to eSIMs like Saily, it costs US$3.79 for 1GB of data lasting seven days. The cheapest option is the tourist SIM card, which start at about US$5 for 30GB for 15 days, with new deals emerging every few months due to cutthroat competition.

There are no wi-fi passes available in Cambodia, as most hospitality businesses offer free wi-fi for their customers or guests.

What local tech customs or etiquette should I be aware of?

Cambodia uses a mix of sockets. Two-pin flat sockets like the US (Type A, 110V/60Hz) are very common, as are the European rounded two-pin sockets (Type C, 220V/50Hz). Many newer hotels, hostels, cafes, restaurants and bars will have multi-plug sockets that can take any type of plug.

When it comes to phone etiquette, most Cambodians will answer their phone at any time in any place, whether or not they are with family or friends. Cinemas and theaters thankfully remind customers to turn their phones to silent mode during the show. Voice messaging is extremely popular with Cambodians, so expect to see people having one-way conversations with their phones using Telegram or WhatsApp. Headphones are less common than in some parts of the world, so be prepared for people to be watching videos on public transport with the soundtrack turned up to 11. There is no such thing as a silent carriage in Cambodia.

How do I contact emergency services if needed?

In the event of an emergency, use the following numbers:

Police: 117 | Fire: 118 | Ambulance: 119

There are also English-speaking Tourism Police on hand to assist foreigners in Cambodia and they can be reached on +855 (0) 12 942484 in Phnom Penh or on +855 (0) 12 402424 in Siem Reap.

Any useful apps to download for my Cambodia trip?

Cambodia e-Arrival: This is the official immigration app for visitors to Cambodia and all visitors should complete the e-arrival information before landing in Cambodia.

Grab: Like the Uber of Southeast Asia, Grab is an easy-to-use transport app for booking taxis and tuk-tuks.

Nham24: A popular food delivery app that will ensure you never go hungry in Cambodia.

