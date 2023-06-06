Sihanoukville

Boats in Sihanoukville

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Overview

Sure, Sihanoukville (ក្រុងព្រះសីហនុ) would never win first prize in a pretty-town competition, and much of it is now dominated by casinos and tacky commercial centres. But despite the rapid and mostly unwanted development, it has remained the jumping-off point for the best of Cambodia's white-sand beaches and castaway-cool southern islands. The Serendipity Beach area is a decompression chamber for backpackers, who flock here to rest up between travels and party through the night.

Attractions

  • Tourists on Otres Beach

    Otres Beach

    Sihanoukville

    Past the southern end of Ochheuteal Beach, beyond the Phnom Som Nak Sdach (Hill of the King’s Palace) headland, lies stunning Otres Beach, a seemingly…

  • A taxi boat that returns visitors to the mainland.

    Lamherkay Beach

    Sihanoukville

    About 1.5km southwest of Victory Beach, next to a shady grove, is Lamherkay Beach, also known as Hawaii Beach. Koh Pos (Snake Island), the island 800m…

  • Serendipity Beach in Sihanoukville, Cambodia

    Ochheuteal Beach

    Sihanoukville

    This 4km-long beach qualifies as Sihanoukville’s main beach, but it's no place to swim these days as the rapid development of high-rise casinos along its…

  • Beautiful tropical Sokha beach in Sihanoukville, Cambodia .; Shutterstock ID 181978181; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; GL account no.: 56530; Netsuite department name: Online Design; Full Product or Project name including edition: Digital Content/Sights

    Sokha Beach

    Sihanoukville

    Midway between Independence and Serendipity Beaches lies Sihanoukville’s prettiest stretch of sand, 1.5km-long Sokha Beach. Its fine, silicon-like sand…

  • Beautiful tropical Independence beach in Sihanoukville, Cambodia .; Shutterstock ID 174307274; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; GL account no.: 56530; Netsuite department name: Online Design; Full Product or Project name including edition: Digital Content/Sights

    Independence Beach

    Sihanoukville

    Northwest of Sokha Beach, much of Independence Beach (also known as 7-Chann Beach) has been taken over by a gargantuan new property development, but a…

  • Victory Beach

    Victory Beach

    Sihanoukville

    Not the best beach in town due to the looming backdrop of the Sihanoukville Port development, which has closed off part of Victory Beach. But the part…

  • Wat Leu Temple, Sihanoukville Port

    Wat Leu

    Sihanoukville

    Spectacular views of almost every casino (finished and unfinished) in Sihanoukville and gorgeous sunset panoramas await at Wat Leu, situated on a peaceful…

  • Kbal Chhay Cascades

    Kbal Chhay Cascades

    Sihanoukville

    Thanks to their appearance in Pous Keng Kong (The Giant Snake; 2000), one of the most successful Cambodian films of the post-civil-war era, these cascades…

Sports

Caving, diving, trekking and more: finding adventure in Cambodia

Nov 13, 2019 • 5 min read

