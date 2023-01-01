Kbal Chhay Cascades

Thanks to their appearance in Pous Keng Kong (The Giant Snake; 2000), one of the most successful Cambodian films of the post-civil-war era, these cascades on the Prek Toeuk Sap River draw numerous domestic tourists. Hence all the picnicking platforms, drink stands and food stalls. Not much water flows here in dry season (November to May). Take the well-marked turn-off from the NH4 about 5.5km southeast of the Cambrew junction, then follow the road about 10km to the falls.