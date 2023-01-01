Past the Koh Tuch Beach headland (near Treehouse Bungalows) is Long Set Beach. Walk another half-hour along the sand and encounter little more than hermit crabs. A handful of hostels and boutique resorts are here, but it's still peaceful. At the extreme east end of Long Set Beach, behind Koh Rong Hill Beach Resort, a short path leads to Nature Beach. From Nature Beach, it's a 30-minute walk through the forest to Coconut Beach (the trailhead is behind Romduol Resort).