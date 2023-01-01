At the easternmost point of the island, this jungle-clad, white-sand cove is roughly two hours from Koh Tuch on foot along the coast or 30 minutes by moto on a rugged road that dissolves into mud in the rainy season (June to mid-October). A lone speedboat company (Buva Sea) drops guests off at the pier a couple of times a day. Island-hopping boats from Koh Tuch anchor here late in the afternoon during rainy season.

A long-tail water taxi to Koh Tuch costs US$10 per person – order one from the counter at the foot of the pier. Coconut Beach was once popular with raucous groups of island-hoppers from Sihanoukville, but these trips have closed down and may or may not resume for Sihanoukville's now almost exclusively Chinese customer base.