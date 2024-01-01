Named because the island's police station is located here, Police Beach, just south of Koh Tuch, hosts wild all-night parties on Wednesdays and Saturdays, and during full moons. These get pretty quiet in low season. During the day sunbathing, cocktails and chill-out music are the name of the game.
