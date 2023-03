This 4km-long beach qualifies as Sihanoukville’s main beach, but it's no place to swim these days as the rapid development of high-rise casinos along its length has had drastic consequences on the water quality (which was questionable at the best of times). The laid-back bars and barbecue shacks that once lined the beach have all been cleared out. Tune back in around 2021, when some of the casinos might be complete.