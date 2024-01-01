Koh Tuch Beach

Koh Rong

The wide sweep of Koh Tuch Beach extends for about 1km northeast from Koh Tuch village pier and gets lovelier the further out you go. We do not recommend swimming here because of questionable sewage practices. Walk towards the headland (near Treehouse Bungalows) for white sand, cleaner water and a more mellow scene.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Boats and a volleyball net on the beach at the Long Set Beach, Koh Rong, Cambodia.

    Long Set Beach

    1.08 MILES

    Past the Koh Tuch Beach headland (near Treehouse Bungalows) is Long Set Beach. Walk another half-hour along the sand and encounter little more than hermit…

  • Tables and chairs on the beach in Saracen Bay.

    Saracen Bay

    6.79 MILES

    Saracen Bay is an almost impossibly beautiful 2.5km-long crescent of white sand on the island's east coast, lined by two dozen or so resorts. Saracen Bay…

  • Sunset Beach

    Sunset Beach

    6.49 MILES

    This idyllic swath of sand is home to just a few resorts that are all quite lovely. It's a 30-minute hike (sneakers necessary) here from Saracen Bay, or…

  • Botum Sakor National Park

    Botum Sakor National Park

    28.15 MILES

    Occupying the 35km-wide peninsula northwest across the Gulf of Kompong Som from Sihanoukville, this is one of Cambodia's largest and most biodiverse…

  • Beautiful tropical Sokha beach in Sihanoukville, Cambodia .; Shutterstock ID 181978181; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; GL account no.: 56530; Netsuite department name: Online Design; Full Product or Project name including edition: Digital Content/Sights

    Sokha Beach

    16.76 MILES

    Midway between Independence and Serendipity Beaches lies Sihanoukville’s prettiest stretch of sand, 1.5km-long Sokha Beach. Its fine, silicon-like sand…

  • Sok San Beach

    Sok San Beach

    1.99 MILES

    On the west side of the island is Koh Rong's finest beach, a 7km, almost empty stretch of drop-dead-gorgeous white sand. Sok San village at the northern…

  • Coconut Beach

    Coconut Beach

    3.63 MILES

    At the easternmost point of the island, this jungle-clad, white-sand cove is roughly two hours from Koh Tuch on foot along the coast or 30 minutes by moto…

  • Tourists on Otres Beach

    Otres Beach

    19.5 MILES

    Past the southern end of Ochheuteal Beach, beyond the Phnom Som Nak Sdach (Hill of the King’s Palace) headland, lies stunning Otres Beach, a seemingly…

