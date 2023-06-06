The Southern Islands





Overview

Cambodia's southern islands are the tropical Shangri-La many travellers have been seeking – as yet untouched by the mega-resorts that have sprouted across southern Thailand. Many of the islands have been tagged for major development by well-connected foreign investors, but the big boys have been slow to press go, paving the way for DIY development to move in with rustic bungalow resorts.

  • Boats and a volleyball net on the beach at the Long Set Beach, Koh Rong, Cambodia.

    Long Set Beach

    Koh Rong

    Past the Koh Tuch Beach headland (near Treehouse Bungalows) is Long Set Beach. Walk another half-hour along the sand and encounter little more than hermit…

  • Tables and chairs on the beach in Saracen Bay.

    Saracen Bay

    The Southern Islands

    Saracen Bay is an almost impossibly beautiful 2.5km-long crescent of white sand on the island's east coast, lined by two dozen or so resorts. Saracen Bay…

  • Koh Thmei

    Koh Thmei

    The Southern Islands

    The large island of Koh Thmei is part of Ream National Park. It was once slated for a major development, including a bridge to the mainland, but as…

  • Sok San Beach

    Sok San Beach

    Koh Rong

    On the west side of the island is Koh Rong's finest beach, a 7km, almost empty stretch of drop-dead-gorgeous white sand. Sok San village at the northern…

  • Coconut Beach

    Coconut Beach

    Koh Rong

    At the easternmost point of the island, this jungle-clad, white-sand cove is roughly two hours from Koh Tuch on foot along the coast or 30 minutes by moto…

  • Koh Tuch Beach

    Koh Tuch Beach

    Koh Rong

    The wide sweep of Koh Tuch Beach extends for about 1km northeast from Koh Tuch village pier and gets lovelier the further out you go. We do not recommend…

  • Police Beach

    Police Beach

    Koh Rong

    Named because the island's police station is located here, Police Beach, just south of Koh Tuch, hosts wild all-night parties on Wednesdays and Saturdays,…

  • Sunset Beach

    Sunset Beach

    The Southern Islands

    This idyllic swath of sand is home to just a few resorts that are all quite lovely. It's a 30-minute hike (sneakers necessary) here from Saracen Bay, or…

A popular activity in Sihanoukville, Cambodia is the Dolphin Shack booze cruise which takes backpackers out to swim and party at various islands

Beaches

Cambodia's less-traveled islands visitors need to know about

Nov 15, 2021 • 5 min read

