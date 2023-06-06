Temples of Angkor

Angkor Wat temple in Cambodia

Getty Images

Overview

Welcome to heaven on earth. Angkor (ប្រាសាទអង្គរ) is the earthly representation of Mt Meru, the Mt Olympus of the Hindu faith and the abode of ancient gods. The temples are the perfect fusion of creative ambition and spiritual devotion. The Cambodian ‘god-kings’ of old each strove to better their ancestors in size, scale and symmetry, culminating in the world’s largest religious building, Angkor Wat.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • 26408-37 Asia, Cambodia, Siem Reap, South-East Asia, aged, ancient, architecture, architecture and art, art, built structure, clear sky, culture, day, epoch, historic, history, horizontal, human representation, low angle view, no people, old, outdoors, past, sculpture, stone Stone heads, Bayon.

    Bayon

    Temples of Angkor

    At the heart of Angkor Thom is the 12th-century Bayon, the mesmerising, if slightly mind-bending, state temple of Jayavarman VII. It epitomises the…

  • A tree growing through the temple Beng Mealea in Angkor Wat. 500px Photo ID: 155059645 Angkor Wat, Cambodia, Beng Mealea, temple, ruins, rubble, decay, tree, Nikon, travel, travel photography, adventure, amazing, blocks, Siem Reap, SE Asia

    Beng Mealea

    Temples of Angkor

    A spectacular sight to behold, Beng Mealea, located about 68km northeast of Siem Reap, is one of the most mysterious temples at Angkor, as nature has well…

  • Taken in Angkor Wat in Cambodia.

    Angkor Wat

    Temples of Angkor

    The traveller's first glimpse of Angkor Wat, the ultimate expression of Khmer genius, is matched by only a few select spots on earth. Built by Suryavarman…

  • Overgrown temple of Ta Prohm.

    Ta Prohm

    Temples of Angkor

    The so-called 'Tomb Raider Temple', Ta Prohm is cloaked in dappled shadow, its crumbling towers and walls locked in the slow muscular embrace of vast root…

  • Phnom Kulen waterfall.

    Phnom Kulen

    Temples of Angkor

    Considered by Khmers to be the most sacred mountain in Cambodia, Phnom Kulen is a popular place of pilgrimage on weekends and during festivals. It played…

  • An overgrown ruin in Koh Ker. 1078808336 prasat, thom, ancient, angkor, angkor wat, architecture, art, asia, asian, buddha, buddhism, buddhist, building, cambodia, cambodian, culture, dawn, face, heritage, hindu, hinduism, historical, india, khmer, lake, landmark, laos, meditation, nature, old, pagoda, prayer, reap, religion, religious, ruin, shiva, siam, siem, siem reap, statue, stone, sunrise, sunset, temple, tower, travel, unesco, wat

    Koh Ker

    Temples of Angkor

    Abandoned to the forests of the north, Koh Ker, capital of the Angkorian empire from 928 to 944 CE, is within day-trip distance of Siem Reap. Most…

  • Kbal Spean waterfall.

    Kbal Spean

    Temples of Angkor

    A spectacularly carved riverbed, Kbal Spean is set deep in the jungle to the northeast of Angkor. More commonly referred to in English as the ‘River of a…

  • 607297572 Spirituality Built Structure Ruined History Architecture Vertical Asia Close-up Cambodia Sculpture Monument Old Ruin Statue Temple - Building Ancient Old Famous Place Cultures Stone Material Angkor Wall - Building Feature Religion Buddhism Art And Craft Art Craft Cambodian Culture East Asian Culture No People Building Exterior Photography Tourism Ancient Civilization Travel Khmer Preah Khan Temple A stone walkway in the Preah Khan temple in Angkor.

    Preah Khan

    Temples of Angkor

    The temple of Preah Khan is one of the largest complexes at Angkor, a maze of vaulted corridors, fine carvings and lichen-clad stonework. It is a good…

