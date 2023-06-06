Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Mark Read
The traveller's first glimpse of Angkor Wat, the ultimate expression of Khmer genius, is matched by only a few select spots on earth. Built by Suryavarman II (r 1112–52) and surrounded by a vast moat, the temple is one of the most inspired monuments ever conceived by the human mind.
Angkor Wat
The remarkable western section of the south gallery depicts a triumphal battle march of Suryavarman II’s army. In the southwestern corner about 2m from…
Angkor Wat
The southern section of the east gallery is decorated by the most famous of the bas-relief scenes at Angkor Wat, the Churning of the Ocean of Milk. This…
Angkor Wat
The southern portion of the west gallery depicts a battle scene from the Hindu Mahabharata epic, in which the Kauravas (coming from the north) and the…
Angkor Wat
The punishments and rewards of the 37 heavens and 32 hells are depicted in the eastern half of the south gallery. On the left, the upper and middle tiers…
Angkor Wat
The northern section of the east gallery shows a furious and desperate encounter between Vishnu, riding on a garuda, and innumerable devils. Needless to…
Angkor Wat
The eastern section of the north gallery shows Vishnu incarnated as Krishna riding a garuda. He confronts a burning walled city, the residence of Bana,…
Angkor Wat
The northern half of the west gallery shows scenes from the Ramayana. In the Battle of Lanka, Rama (on the shoulders of Hanuman), along with his army of…
Battle of the Gods & the Demons
Angkor Wat
The western section of the north gallery depicts the battle between the 21 gods of the Brahmanic pantheon and various demons. The gods are featured with…
Filter by interest:
ArchaeologyEverything you need to know about Angkor Wat, Cambodia's most iconic temple
Jan 9, 2025 • 9 min read
Apr 22, 2020 • 4 min read
Dec 15, 2019 • 1 min read
Nov 19, 2019 • 2 min read
Nov 13, 2019 • 5 min read
Get to the heart of Angkor Wat with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Cambodia $28.99