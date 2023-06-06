Angkor Wat

Angkor Wat at sunrise.

Mark Read

Overview

The traveller's first glimpse of Angkor Wat, the ultimate expression of Khmer genius, is matched by only a few select spots on earth. Built by Suryavarman II (r 1112–52) and surrounded by a vast moat, the temple is one of the most inspired monuments ever conceived by the human mind.

  • Army of Suryavarman II

    Army of Suryavarman II

    Angkor Wat

    The remarkable western section of the south gallery depicts a triumphal battle march of Suryavarman II’s army. In the southwestern corner about 2m from…

  • Churning of the Ocean of Milk

    Churning of the Ocean of Milk

    Angkor Wat

    The southern section of the east gallery is decorated by the most famous of the bas-relief scenes at Angkor Wat, the Churning of the Ocean of Milk. This…

  • Battle of Kurukshetra

    Battle of Kurukshetra

    Angkor Wat

    The southern portion of the west gallery depicts a battle scene from the Hindu Mahabharata epic, in which the Kauravas (coming from the north) and the…

  • Heaven & Hell

    Heaven & Hell

    Angkor Wat

    The punishments and rewards of the 37 heavens and 32 hells are depicted in the eastern half of the south gallery. On the left, the upper and middle tiers…

  • Vishnu Conquers the Demons

    Vishnu Conquers the Demons

    Angkor Wat

    The northern section of the east gallery shows a furious and desperate encounter between Vishnu, riding on a garuda, and innumerable devils. Needless to…

  • Krishna & the Demon King

    Krishna & the Demon King

    Angkor Wat

    The eastern section of the north gallery shows Vishnu incarnated as Krishna riding a garuda. He confronts a burning walled city, the residence of Bana,…

  • Battle of Lanka

    Battle of Lanka

    Angkor Wat

    The northern half of the west gallery shows scenes from the Ramayana. In the Battle of Lanka, Rama (on the shoulders of Hanuman), along with his army of…

  • Battle of the Gods & the Demons

    Battle of the Gods & the Demons

    Angkor Wat

    The western section of the north gallery depicts the battle between the 21 gods of the Brahmanic pantheon and various demons. The gods are featured with…

The towers of Angkor Wat reflected in the temple moat, Cambodia.

Archaeology

Everything you need to know about Angkor Wat, Cambodia's most iconic temple

Jan 9, 2025 • 9 min read

