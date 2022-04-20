Battambang

These riverfront French-colonial shophouses in Battambang, Cambodia are characterised by the arcade (five-foot-way), louvered shuttered windows, folding wooden shop doors, a pitched roof, columns and pilaster, and arched windows with shutters. The balcony has elaborate cast-iron works, showing French influences.

There's something about Battambang (បាត់ដំបង) that visitors just love. With its riverside setting and laid-back cafes, it's the perfect blend of relatively urban modernity and small-town friendliness.

    Romcheik 5 Artspace

    Battambang

    Expanded from a workshop into a bona fide gallery in 2015, this impressive space has a permanent collection upstairs displaying the edgy, contemporary…

  • A one hundred year old Cambodian house built in the traditional Khmer style in Wat Kor Village, Battambang, Cambodia.

    Wat Kor Village

    Battambang

    About 2km south of central Battambang, the village of Wat Kor is centred around the temple of the same name. It's a great place to wander, especially late…

    Wat Somrong Knong

    Battambang

    About 4km north of Battambang, Wat Somrong Knong was built in the 19th century on the site of a pre-Angkorian temple complex. The Khmer Rouge used the…

    Battambang Museum

    Battambang

    This petite provincial museum has been given a full makeover thanks to the generous support of Friends of Khmer Culture (FOKC; www.khmerculture.net) and…

    Mrs Bun Roeung's Ancient House

    Battambang

    Built of now-rare hardwoods almost a century ago and surrounded by an orchard garden, Mrs Bun Roeung's Ancient House has a wide verandah and exudes the…

    Khor Sang House

    Battambang

    Khor Sang House is one of a clutch of surviving traditional Khmer houses in Wat Kor village, with floors worn lustrous by a century of bare feet…

    Cambodia Peace Gallery

    Battambang

    This small museum tells the big story of Cambodia's long journey from war to peace. Exhibits are well presented in a series of buildings in the spacious…

    Governor's Residence

    Battambang

    The two-storey Governor's Residence, with its balconies and wooden shutters, is a handsome legacy of the early 1900s. The interior is now open to the…

