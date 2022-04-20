Shop
There's something about Battambang (បាត់ដំបង) that visitors just love. With its riverside setting and laid-back cafes, it's the perfect blend of relatively urban modernity and small-town friendliness.
Battambang
Expanded from a workshop into a bona fide gallery in 2015, this impressive space has a permanent collection upstairs displaying the edgy, contemporary…
Battambang
About 2km south of central Battambang, the village of Wat Kor is centred around the temple of the same name. It's a great place to wander, especially late…
Battambang
About 4km north of Battambang, Wat Somrong Knong was built in the 19th century on the site of a pre-Angkorian temple complex. The Khmer Rouge used the…
Battambang
This petite provincial museum has been given a full makeover thanks to the generous support of Friends of Khmer Culture (FOKC; www.khmerculture.net) and…
Mrs Bun Roeung's Ancient House
Battambang
Built of now-rare hardwoods almost a century ago and surrounded by an orchard garden, Mrs Bun Roeung's Ancient House has a wide verandah and exudes the…
Battambang
Khor Sang House is one of a clutch of surviving traditional Khmer houses in Wat Kor village, with floors worn lustrous by a century of bare feet…
Battambang
This small museum tells the big story of Cambodia's long journey from war to peace. Exhibits are well presented in a series of buildings in the spacious…
Battambang
The two-storey Governor's Residence, with its balconies and wooden shutters, is a handsome legacy of the early 1900s. The interior is now open to the…
