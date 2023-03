Built of now-rare hardwoods almost a century ago and surrounded by an orchard garden, Mrs Bun Roeung's Ancient House has a wide verandah and exudes the ambience of another era. The house is open to visitors and the owner can give you a short tour in French or English.

The owners have converted the rear section of the house into unique homestay accommodation, which architecture and history fans will especially appreciate. The cost is from US$60 per night including breakfast.