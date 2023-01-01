Prasat Phnom Banan Winery

Midway between Battambang and Prasat Banan, in an area known for its production of chilli peppers (harvested from October to January), Cambodia’s only winery grows Shiraz grapes to make reds. It tastes unlike most wine you’ve ever encountered, but is actually quite earthy and complex.

Officially recognised by Cambodia’s Ministry of Industry, Mines & Energy, Banan wines belong to that exclusive club of wineries whose vintages improve significantly with the addition of ice cubes. Also made here is Banan brandy, which has a heavenly bouquet and a taste that has been compared to turpentine. Sampling takes place in an attractive garden pavilion.

The winery is 10km south of Battambang and 8km north of Prasat Banan.