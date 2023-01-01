Battambang Museum

This petite provincial museum has been given a full makeover thanks to the generous support of Friends of Khmer Culture (FOKC; www.khmerculture.net) and now has state-of-the-art lighting and detailed signage in English and Khmer. There are some beautiful Angkorian lintels and elegant statuary from all over Battambang Province, including pieces from Prasat Banan and Sneng. There is also a detailed introduction to the pre-Angkorian Neolithic period of cave-dwelling in Laang Spean Cave.

Official entry is set at US$3 per person, but the staff were only requesting a US$1 donation during our visit.