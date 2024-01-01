On Battambang's east bank, Wat Kandal features interesting vihear (temple) paintings and wooden decorative carvings.
Expanded from a workshop into a bona fide gallery in 2015, this impressive space has a permanent collection upstairs displaying the edgy, contemporary…
This fabled limestone outcrop 12km southwest of Battambang along NH57 (towards Pailin) is known for its gorgeous views and mesmerising display of bats,…
About 2km south of central Battambang, the village of Wat Kor is centred around the temple of the same name. It's a great place to wander, especially late…
It's a 358-stone-step climb up Phnom Banan to reach Prasat Banan, but the incredible views across surrounding countryside from the top are worth it…
Hidden behind a colourful modern pagoda and a gargantuan Buddha statue is this atmospheric, partly collapsed 11th-century temple. Wat Ek Phnom measures…
Midway between Battambang and Prasat Banan, in an area known for its production of chilli peppers (harvested from October to January), Cambodia’s only…
About 4km north of Battambang, Wat Somrong Knong was built in the 19th century on the site of a pre-Angkorian temple complex. The Khmer Rouge used the…
Also known as the Killing Dam, Kamping Puoy was one of the many grandiose Khmer Rouge projects intended to recreate the sophisticated irrigation networks…
This little, two-storey art space runs regular exhibitions by local artists and also promotes a city art tour from 2pm to 6pm. Cost depends on the number…
This is the gallery space of local artist Loeum Lorn, who's known for creating works out of melting coloured ice and then photographing them. It's open…
This petite provincial museum has been given a full makeover thanks to the generous support of Friends of Khmer Culture (FOKC; www.khmerculture.net) and…
Expanded from a workshop into a bona fide gallery in 2015, this impressive space has a permanent collection upstairs displaying the edgy, contemporary…
A good example of the fusing of Thai Buddhist and Cambodian Buddhist wat architecture during the Thai occupation, Wat Damrey Sar (built in 1904) features…
This substantial wat sits along the east bank of the Sangker River.
Battambang's central market is a notable piece of art deco modernist architecture.
Here at Battambang's disused train station, it is always 8.02 according to the stopped clock. Just along the tracks to the south, you can explore a…