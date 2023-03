The two-storey Governor's Residence, with its balconies and wooden shutters, is a handsome legacy of the early 1900s. The interior is now open to the public and has a collection of grand old furnishings, old photographs and traditional costumes inside. It was designed by an Italian architect for the last Thai governor, who departed in 1907.

Entrance is via a small gate on St 139 on the southern side of the extensive gardens.