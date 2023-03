Khor Sang House is one of a clutch of surviving traditional Khmer houses in Wat Kor village, with floors worn lustrous by a century of bare feet. Decorated with old furniture, family photos and old school certificates, the house was built in 1907 by the French-speaking owner’s grandfather, who served as a secretary to the province’s last Thai governor. The rear section dates from 1890. It's open to visitors, and the owner can give you a short tour.