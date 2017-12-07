Welcome to Al Ain
Al Ain Day Trip from Abu Dhabi with Lunch
Begin your full-day tour with a pickup from your Abu Dhabi hotel. Meet your guide, and then relax into your comfortable, air-conditioned coach as you travel to Al Ain.Known as the “Garden City,” the pretty desert oasis is actually one of the UAE’s oldest cities and sits beneath the Hajar Mountains near the Omani border. As you travel, learn about Al Ain’s history and hear how Bronze Age relics have been found near the city, indicating that its roots stretch back centuries.On arrival, admire the manicured gardens and avenues as you head for Al Ain National Museum. Go inside with your guide to chart Al Ain's history through the exhibits, and view some of the Bronze Age remains unearthed nearby. Continue to Sheikh Zayed Palace Museum, formerly the residence of the UAE’s late founder, His Highness Sheikh Zayed, and views its impressive art gallery, meeting rooms and gardens.Next, head to the camel racetrack, livestock market and food market to glimpse into the daily life of Al Ain's residents. See the waterways that snake between the date palms, and hear how these mud-walled water channels have been used for irrigation for millennia. Then, travel by coach up craggy Jebel Hafeet, the 4,098-foot (1,249-meter) mountain that looms over the city.After admiring the views, descend to the hot springs that gush from the foothills of the mountain. Admire the beautiful setting and springs and dip your toes in the cool streams, if you wish.Continue to a 4-star hotel for a buffet lunch of international cuisine. Savor dishes such as grilled meat, fish and salad, and wash your lunch down with drinks at your own expense.Lastly, travel back to Abu Dhabi where your tour ends with a hotel drop-off.Please note: the order of activities as described above may be subject to change on the day of the tour.
Al Ain City Sightseeing Tour - The Garden City
Drive through the desert to explore Al Ain on this full-day tour. After pickup from your central Dubai hotel, settle into your air-conditioned coach. Then, sit back and absorb the desert views as you head to Al Ain. Dubbed the Garden City for its green parks, this attractive city is fringed by the Hajar Mountains near the Oman border. On arrival you will visit Al Jahili Fort, one of the UAE’s oldest buildings. Head inside to explore this postcard-pretty fort and learn how it was built in 1891 to protect the city’s palm groves. Continue to explore the Sheikh Zayed Palace Museum. The former home of late UAE president, His Highness Sheikh Zayed, this restored palace sits among palms and magnolia trees, and comprises official rooms and collections that belong to the ruling family. Stretch your legs around Al Ain oasis to see the simple-but-ingenious Falaj channels. Snaking overground between the palms, take a closer look at the channels and learn they have been used to irrigate local plantations for thousands for years. Then, head for Al Ain National Museum, where many more of the park's relics are on show. View the age-old pottery and tools, and chart Al Ain’s recent history in the days before the discovery of oil. Stop at the bustling Camel Market. See the camels and mingle with the locals as they inspect and haggle over the prized livestock. Following lunch (own expense), visit the hot springs below Jebel Hafeet, the mountain that towers over the city. Perhaps paddle in the waters, and then start your drive back to Dubai.Please note: the order of activities as described above may be subject to change on the day of the tour.
Al Ain Garden City Tour From Dubai
Visit the beautiful garden city of Al Ain, the greenest of all the Emirates, on a full-day tour from Dubai.Begin with a visit to the Al Ain Museum with its extensive archaeological collection, including some spectacular second millennium gold pendants. It also houses a reconstruction of the Grand Hili tomb with its rock engravings.Next, go to the top of Jebel Hafeet, UAE's highest peak, giving you stunning views of the desert. At the foot of Jebel Hafeet are hot water springs, ideal for bathing tired feet in steaming therapeutic waters.Then stop at the largest camel market in the UAE, recently renovated to entertain guests all the more. Depending on the time of year, you may see baby camels.Move on to Al Ain Conservation Zoo, which houses some the world's last remaining white lions and tigers. You will have the chance to get up close to the animals while strolling through the wonderful gardens and enclosures. Your trip will also include a buffet lunch at the Al Ain Hilton.
Abu Dhabi Telal Resort Desert Safari Private Tour with Dinner
You will be picked up from your hotel or residence at around 2pm and transferred to Al Ain resort and heritage village, beautifully situated in a middle of a desert. On your way to resort you will stop at the water fountain with real swans. Upon arrival you will be welcomed with a traditional coffee and dates. Then, you can have a small rest before heading for a safari.Fulfill your dream of a desert adventure to ride on high dunes with a breath-taking panoramic view of nature in its purest form. You might get a chance to spot exotic local wildlife of Abu Dhabi while on safari, like desert fox and gazelle. Later, you will return to heritage village where you’ll have a choice of a camel ride or a horse ride, desert walk and sand biking. Enjoy a traditional food cooking with local ladies and followed by a dinner.
Al Ain City Tour Full-Day with Guide
Al Ain city is located in the East of Abu Dhabi and is the second largest city in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The Al Ain province is known for the first university of UAE, the birth place of the father of nation and known to be the home of the earliest Bedouin settlements in the Middle East. Our tour to Al Ain start by 09.00 am from your hotel in Dubai accompanied by a professional English speaking tourist guide. The city is surrounded by the Hajar Mountains, sharing the border between UAE and Sultanate of Oman. The green lush boulevards towards Al Ain are beautifully landscaped with palm trees, surrounded by reddish sand dune is indeed a marvelous scenery. We take a photo-stop at the Ain zoo, Hili Garden and Oasis. Visit the archeological excavation site where you get a chance to examine over the remains of mud brick house and age old tombs. The archaeological site is known to be the remains of Bronze Age settlement. Here you can see the Al Ain Museum where age old pottery and tools are on display which were used before the discovery of oil. We take a short lunch break (at your own expense) during the tour. Continue the tour to visit the Al Jahili fort built in 1890's known to be one of the oldest buildings and used to be the summer house of the ruling family. The fort was built as a watch guard for the date palm groves. The Al Ain tour offers many historical sites and its displays the Bedouin life until today as the city has one of the largest number of local population which is rarely seen in this part of the world. Our next stop will be Al Ain camel market. The camel market is one of the rarest scenes in the world. During our Al Ain tour you get to dip your feet in hot spring. Then get set ready to continue to the peak of Jebel Hafeet, one of the highest mountain peak located approximate 1249 mts high above the sea level. You shall return back to your hotel by 19.00 hrs
Full Day Al Ain tour with Lunch
Al Ain, the traditional seat of the Sheikhs, is perhaps the most folkloric of the main cities in the UAE, a corner of the world that encompasses old culture and tradition within the city's daily life till present day. It is in this beautiful oasis that you will be able to experience the desert life in all its glory. Embrace all the rich culture that this city has to offer by joining our Gray line excursion which will take you after 1h to 1h30 drive to the Al Ain National Museum as well as the Sheikh Zayed Palace Museum. Learn more about ancient Emirati customs and traditions as you later visit the camel race track and the livestock market. The wealth of culture to be found in this formerly vital desert trading center includes bazaars that date back to the 18th century, where you can watch the heated bargaining and debates at the camel market. Following this, we will head to Jebel Hafeet, a great mountain overlooking the incredible beauty of Al Ain city. We will explore the Hot Springs situated at the foot of the mountain, which are abundantly found throughout the region, and from which the water is said to have a mysterious, magical healing power. To end the tour, we will have lunch in the city where you will be able to sample local dishes from the region before heading back to Dubai.