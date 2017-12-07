Al Ain City Tour Full-Day with Guide

Al Ain city is located in the East of Abu Dhabi and is the second largest city in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The Al Ain province is known for the first university of UAE, the birth place of the father of nation and known to be the home of the earliest Bedouin settlements in the Middle East. Our tour to Al Ain start by 09.00 am from your hotel in Dubai accompanied by a professional English speaking tourist guide. The city is surrounded by the Hajar Mountains, sharing the border between UAE and Sultanate of Oman. The green lush boulevards towards Al Ain are beautifully landscaped with palm trees, surrounded by reddish sand dune is indeed a marvelous scenery. We take a photo-stop at the Ain zoo, Hili Garden and Oasis. Visit the archeological excavation site where you get a chance to examine over the remains of mud brick house and age old tombs. The archaeological site is known to be the remains of Bronze Age settlement. Here you can see the Al Ain Museum where age old pottery and tools are on display which were used before the discovery of oil. We take a short lunch break (at your own expense) during the tour. Continue the tour to visit the Al Jahili fort built in 1890's known to be one of the oldest buildings and used to be the summer house of the ruling family. The fort was built as a watch guard for the date palm groves. The Al Ain tour offers many historical sites and its displays the Bedouin life until today as the city has one of the largest number of local population which is rarely seen in this part of the world. Our next stop will be Al Ain camel market. The camel market is one of the rarest scenes in the world. During our Al Ain tour you get to dip your feet in hot spring. Then get set ready to continue to the peak of Jebel Hafeet, one of the highest mountain peak located approximate 1249 mts high above the sea level. You shall return back to your hotel by 19.00 hrs