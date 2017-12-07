Full-Day Tour of Abu Dhabi City From Dubai

We take you to a complete tour of Abu Dhabi , the capital city which is the largest and richest among the seven Emirates. You can experience the contrasts of the city well renowed for its space-age architecture and impressive skyscrapers. The city is adorned by the resplendent Sheikh Zayed mosque is one of the most beautiful mosques in the world, which opened its door to all the tourists. A visit to the magnificent mosque would make you feel that the time you spent to travel all the way is indeed worth, we will make your appointment for a detailed guided visit inside the mosque. We drive along side the Yas Island’s Formula one race track, the official race track for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, also you would have an outside view of the Ferrari world theme park. Later move on to visit the man- made Island city of Abu Dhabi - new Saadiyat Island, that attracts tourists from the entire world. The project is developing extremely well by using the world's most advanced technologies. This visit would thrill you with discoveries of the 21st century. The Abu Dhabi tour proceeds to the Al Husn Palace & then a stop at the Marina Mall. The group will have 30 minutes for lunch at the marina mall at own expense. Proceed towards Abu Dhabi Corniche you get to see the breakwaters that stretch out into the sea, giving you a splendid view of the city skyline and water breaks. As we drive through the Corniche, you witness the most beautiful Emirates Palace hotel. A venue that host round 21 palaces for the rulers of the country. Late on we visit inside (entrances included) the Heritage village, it is an old Bedouin village that narrates to you the day to day life of the locals and their culture during the pre-oil period. You will also witness the miniature of an ancient irrigation system; you will enjoy the glass making displays. Highlights of the Abu Dhabi city tour: The Jebel Ali free zone (drive through), the Sheikh Zayed Mosque, Yas Island, Ferrari theme park (outside view), Yas Marina circuit (outside view), Sadiyat Islands, Al Husn palace (under renovation), the carpet souk, Heritage village, Heritage Tour Dubai, Marina Mall, Emirates Palace (outside view), Abu Dhabi corniche, the break waters, outside visit to the presidential palace and wharf age.