For those looking to engage with Gulf culture, Abu Dhabi offers opportunities to understand the UAE's history through museums, exhibitions, tours and food. But thankfully Emirati heritage isn't boxed and mothballed; it's also experienced through strolls around the dhow harbour, haggling in markets, absorbing the atmosphere at shisha cafes and strolling its lengthy and cinematic Corniche.
Food and drink
-
Bait El Khetyar in Al MarkaziyahJordanian
-
Butcher & Still in Al Zahiyah & Al Maryah IslandSteak
-
Vasco's in BreakwaterSeafood
-
Nolu's Café in Yas IslandCafe
-
Zuma in Al Zahiyah & Al Maryah IslandJapanese
-
Zahrat Lebnan in Al MarkaziyahLebanese
-
Café Arabia in Sheikh Zayed Mosque & AroundMiddle Eastern
-
Li Beirut in BreakwaterLebanese
-
Bord Eau in Sheikh Zayed Mosque & AroundFrench
-
Beach House in Al Mina & Saadiyat IslandMediterranean
Abu Dhabi activities
Full-Day Tour of Abu Dhabi City From Dubai
We take you to a complete tour of Abu Dhabi , the capital city which is the largest and richest among the seven Emirates. You can experience the contrasts of the city well renowed for its space-age architecture and impressive skyscrapers. The city is adorned by the resplendent Sheikh Zayed mosque is one of the most beautiful mosques in the world, which opened its door to all the tourists. A visit to the magnificent mosque would make you feel that the time you spent to travel all the way is indeed worth, we will make your appointment for a detailed guided visit inside the mosque. We drive along side the Yas Island’s Formula one race track, the official race track for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, also you would have an outside view of the Ferrari world theme park. Later move on to visit the man- made Island city of Abu Dhabi - new Saadiyat Island, that attracts tourists from the entire world. The project is developing extremely well by using the world's most advanced technologies. This visit would thrill you with discoveries of the 21st century. The Abu Dhabi tour proceeds to the Al Husn Palace & then a stop at the Marina Mall. The group will have 30 minutes for lunch at the marina mall at own expense. Proceed towards Abu Dhabi Corniche you get to see the breakwaters that stretch out into the sea, giving you a splendid view of the city skyline and water breaks. As we drive through the Corniche, you witness the most beautiful Emirates Palace hotel. A venue that host round 21 palaces for the rulers of the country. Late on we visit inside (entrances included) the Heritage village, it is an old Bedouin village that narrates to you the day to day life of the locals and their culture during the pre-oil period. You will also witness the miniature of an ancient irrigation system; you will enjoy the glass making displays. Highlights of the Abu Dhabi city tour: The Jebel Ali free zone (drive through), the Sheikh Zayed Mosque, Yas Island, Ferrari theme park (outside view), Yas Marina circuit (outside view), Sadiyat Islands, Al Husn palace (under renovation), the carpet souk, Heritage village, Heritage Tour Dubai, Marina Mall, Emirates Palace (outside view), Abu Dhabi corniche, the break waters, outside visit to the presidential palace and wharf age.
Evening Desert Safari: BBQ, Henna, Camel Ride, Belly Dance
Meet your Safari Marshal and get into a comfortable 4X4 Land cruiser for transfer at any major hotels or Malls of Abu Dhabi. Then, head out towards Al Khatim Desert on Al Ain Road. Enjoy the surrounding as your safari Marshal tells stories about Abu Dhabi and the customs and traditions that still hold strong in the emirate.After around 45 mins, arrive at the desert meeting point of the Al Khatim region. Get prepared to enjoy 4x4 for some exhilarating dune bashing, you will visit camel farm where you can have a photo shoot.After Dune bashing you will reach our Arabic themed camp, Settle in one of the cushion-laden tents to enjoy some Arabic coffee and dates, or if you prefer, soda, tea or water. Then, take your pick from the many complimentary activities on offer.Enjoy a camel ride on the sands, and head off for a spell of adrenaline-pumping sand boarding or quad biking (own expense). You can also get a henna tattoo and dress in traditional Arabic costumer for a souvenir photo!Later, sip tea around a sunset campfire and watch a fascinating belly dance. Then, feast on a delicious barbecue dinner of foods such as hummus, kebabs, and flatbreads, paired with Western dishes.Your experience then ends with a drop-off back at your original departure point.Please note: During the month of Ramadan this activity will not include Entertainment and alcohol will not be served.
Day Tour of Abu Dhabi from Dubai
Start your tour with hotel pick up and head straight out of the city for Abu Dhabi. Drive through the highway in Dubai passing by the Jebel Ali Port, the largest port in the world, which is located next to the biggest ‘Free Zone’ area in the Middle East, where there are more than 3500 huge companies from around the world.Visit the Sheikh Zayed Grand mosque (inside) which has the capacity of 43,000 people where they can pray at the same time, walk on the largest carpet in the world and admire the world’s heaviest chandelier, which is 9.5 tons.Once you have finished in the mosque you will stop for pictures near the Emirates Palace hotel. From the outside you will see where the VIP visitors of Abu Dhabi come to stay overnight.Next explore the Heritage Village where you can take pictures of the skyscrapers of the capital city. You will see the souvenir shops next to the beach before you drive to the shopping mall where you will have 1 hour of free time for your lunch break.Drive through the Corniche road to see the modern skylines from the outside where you will pass by the Abu Dhabi port on the way to Yas Island. You will stop and take pictures of the Ferrari park logo from outside before driving back to Dubai, where your tour ends.
Al Ain Day Trip from Abu Dhabi with Lunch
Begin your full-day tour with a pickup from your Abu Dhabi hotel. Meet your guide, and then relax into your comfortable, air-conditioned coach as you travel to Al Ain.Known as the “Garden City,” the pretty desert oasis is actually one of the UAE’s oldest cities and sits beneath the Hajar Mountains near the Omani border. As you travel, learn about Al Ain’s history and hear how Bronze Age relics have been found near the city, indicating that its roots stretch back centuries.On arrival, admire the manicured gardens and avenues as you head for Al Ain National Museum. Go inside with your guide to chart Al Ain's history through the exhibits, and view some of the Bronze Age remains unearthed nearby. Continue to Sheikh Zayed Palace Museum, formerly the residence of the UAE’s late founder, His Highness Sheikh Zayed, and views its impressive art gallery, meeting rooms and gardens.Next, head to the camel racetrack, livestock market and food market to glimpse into the daily life of Al Ain's residents. See the waterways that snake between the date palms, and hear how these mud-walled water channels have been used for irrigation for millennia. Then, travel by coach up craggy Jebel Hafeet, the 4,098-foot (1,249-meter) mountain that looms over the city.After admiring the views, descend to the hot springs that gush from the foothills of the mountain. Admire the beautiful setting and springs and dip your toes in the cool streams, if you wish.Continue to a 4-star hotel for a buffet lunch of international cuisine. Savor dishes such as grilled meat, fish and salad, and wash your lunch down with drinks at your own expense.Lastly, travel back to Abu Dhabi where your tour ends with a hotel drop-off.Please note: the order of activities as described above may be subject to change on the day of the tour.
Abu Dhabi Desert Safari: Dinner, Belly Dancing, Camel Ride
After pickup at your centrally located Abu Dhabi hotel in a comfortable, air-conditioned vehicle, move to your desert rendezvous. Stop off at a camel farm to see camels big and small. Try to master the art of riding a camel, go sandboarding down dunes and have a henna design painted on your hands or feet. Continue your drive across the sand, watching the beautiful sunset and arriving at your campsite in time for more desert activities and a delicious barbecue dinner provideddinner.Next, try smoking a shisha (an Arabic water pipe) and watch as a belly dancer performs around the campfire under a canopy of twinkling stars straight out of One Thousand and One Nights.Please note: During the month of Ramadan (May 27, 2017 to June 25, 2017) this activity will not include Entertainment and alcohol will not be available.
Abu Dhabi Hop-On Hop-Off Tour with Yas Island and Sky Tower
The splendor of Abu Dhabi's modern architecture is breathtaking, and you'll have the best views with your hop-on hop-off tour, where you’ll sit in air-conditioned comfort on board an open-top double-decker bus. It’s the perfect way to explore the city at your own pace and see the attractions you want to see!The Abu Dhabi hop-on hop-off tour takes in all the sights, from the seafront Corniche to the dazzling white marble of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, the cultural district of Saadiyat Island to the Bedouin history of the Heritage Village. Included with your ticket is a shuttle bus to Yas Island, located 17 miles (30 km) from central Abu Dhabi and home to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Yas Island is the city's main entertainment center, home to the Ferrari World exhibition, an indoor theme park with golf courses (own expense), and food and beverage outlets.Also included is entry to the Sky Tower at Marina Mall, a glass viewing platform that offers wonderful views of Abu Dhabi, Corniche, Emirates Palace Hotel and the Arabian Gulf. Have free access to the Zayed Centre, Heritage Village and Etihad Antiques Museum. Enter Sky Tower for free At the Marina Mall. There are more than 250 stores, from high street to high-end fashion -- go to the cinema or have a bite at one of the numerous restaurants or cafes.You can hop on and off at any of the stops to explore on your own. Buses run at regular intervals so rejoining the tour is easy and convenient. Your hop-on hop off ticket is valid for 1-, 2-, or 3 days, including unlimited rides per loop during hours of operation.The tour is fun, safe and a relaxed way to explore the city. Above all, it guarantees some breathtaking views of Abu Dhabi.Please see Itinerary section below for a list of hop-on hop-off stops.