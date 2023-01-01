There are several gates to this spotlessly maintained, Blue-Flagged public beach. The turquoise sea, view of Lulu Island, palm trees and gardens make it an unexpected pleasure in the heart of a capital city. A lifeguard is on duty until sunset.

The 2km beach is divided into three sections: Al Sahil (Gate 4, free entry) is for singles and groups, Gate 2 is for families and a quiet zone, and Gate 3 is for families and children. The latter two beaches are shielded from view by a fence. Showers, changing rooms and cabanas are available; sunloungers and umbrellas can be hired for Dhs25.