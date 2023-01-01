When idling on a sunlounger, swimming in the sea or strolling under a canopy of trees, it's hard to believe that the Corniche was a dhow-loading bay for cargo and passengers until the 1970s. In 2004 land was reclaimed to form the 8km Corniche, and a decade later a major landscaping project transformed the seafront into a much-loved public amenity. The western end of the Corniche at Al Kahlidiyah offers the most facilities.

Parks, fountains, cycle tracks, walking paths and beaches snake along the waterside. Lots of benches, shady spots and exercise stations make this a popular destination for strollers and joggers, and there's a growing number of cafes.