Umm Al Emarat Park

You almost walk away from this five-star urban park feeling like you've visited a museum. Manicured to perfection and full of design-forward and thoroughly interesting distractions, it more than justifies its admission fee. Highlights of the wonderful smoke-free space include a poignant memorial to the words of Sheikh Zayed; a three-floored shade-house with stupendous views; an animal barn with camels, goats, donkeys, llamas and the like for the kids to pet; a botanical garden; and an outdoor performing-arts venue.

The wildly popular Home Bakery is also inside.