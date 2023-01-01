Abu Dhabi's Mangrove National Park covers 19 sq km of protected coastal mangrove forests. A critical link in the coastal ecosystem, mangroves protect against tidal surges and promote biodiversity by providing a home to fish, small coastal critters and birds. More than 60 bird species can be spotted here, including the greater flamingo and western reef heron. Both are easiest seen in the breeding season from April to July.

To experience the mangroves close up, you can head out by kayak, stand-up paddleboard or boat using one of the operators stationed at the marina on the Eastern Mangrove Promenade. Noukhada's kayak tours are particularly recommended.