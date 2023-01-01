Ferrari World Abu Dhabi

If you want bragging rights to having 'done' Formula Rossa, the world's fastest roller coaster, visit this indoor (perfect in summer) temple of torque and celebration of all things Ferrari in a spectacular building. Accelerating from 0km/h to 240km/h in 4.9 seconds, this is as close to an F1 experience as most of us are likely to get.

Other diversions includes the Flying Aces roller coaster, boasting the world's biggest loop and steepest/fastest incline cable lift; the zero gravity fall of Turbo Track; a Ferrari Driving Experience around the island with with a company-certified driver (from Dhs695 extra); and an imaginative 4D adventure. Between thrills, check out the car exhibitions or live shows.