The world's first Warner Bros–branded theme park is a hit with kids and adults alike (DC Comics fans, we're talking to you). Spread among six 'Lands' – Warner Bros Plaza, Metropolis, Gotham City, Cartoon Junction, Bedrock and Dynamite Gulch – are 29 rides, entertaining shows and interactive attractions, all indoors and air-conditioned.

For thrills and spills the immersive 5D experience of Justice League: Warworld Attacks and the combined spinning top and roller-coaster ride of Riddler Revolution are the top-drawer attractions. Among the many family-friendly options, Green Lantern: Galactic Odyssey 3D flying theatre and Superman: Battle for Metropolis awe both young and old.