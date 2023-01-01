The waterfront Corniche, with its white sandy beaches and generous promenade, stretches the entire length of the northwest shore of the city. Giving spectacular views of the iconic high-rise tower blocks assembled along the seafront, it also offers one of the city's main recreation opportunities with dedicated cycle paths along the promenade and weaving in and out of the Corniche's landscaped gardens. Refreshments are available from the public beaches that punctuate the western section of the road.

The best way to explore the whole Corniche is by grabbing a bike from the Cyacle bike-share station (www.bikeshare.ae), in front of the Nation Riviera Beach Club at the southwestern end of the Corniche (sign up online or at a station). There are several other stations near the Corniche, including at the World Trade Center, Rayhaan Rotana and Adia HQ. Towels and sunbeds can be hired from several of the Corniche's public beaches. It's worth taking some water for exploring the whole length of the Corniche as the eastern section has few amenities and long stretches without shade.

The inland side of the Corniche is dotted with parks that come alive at night with local families seeking the sea breeze in the sweltering summer months (May to September) or clustered around mobile heaters in the cool winter nights (December to February).