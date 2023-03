These two shady parks straddling 4th St and spreading along the Corniche fill up with families, joggers and picnickers in the early evening. The centrepiece of Lake Park is the 15m-high fountain; there is also a popular cafe beside the lake (though it was closed and awaiting new owners when we were last in town). In late 2018 the playground area here was being rejuvenated. Formal Park has a maze, barbecue pits and an exercise track.