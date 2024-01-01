Burj Mohammed Bin Rashid

Stare up – access is limited to residents – at this 92-floor, 382m landmark tower which forms part of the World Trade Center and is Abu Dhabi's tallest building (at least for now). The tower is the taller of two matching towers with distinctive sloping, elliptical roofs that look remarkable when lit at night.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Performing Islamic prayer

    Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

    9.03 MILES

    Rising majestically from manicured gardens and visible from the bridges joining Abu Dhabi Island to the mainland, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is an…

  • Louvre Abu Dhabi

    Louvre Abu Dhabi

    4.14 MILES

    Designed by Pritzker Prize–winning architect Jean Nouvel, the highly anticipated Louvre Abu Dhabi finally arrived in late 2017. Through 12 galleries, the…

  Standing outside Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital, watching anxious owners from across the region delivering their hooded 'patients' in person, you will quickly understand the importance of falconry in Emirati culture. The practice of Falconry was recognized by UNESCO in 2012 under the 'Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity' list.

    Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital

    22.27 MILES

    Standing outside Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital, watching anxious owners from across the region delivering their hooded 'patients' in person, you will quickly…

  • Founder's Memorial

    Founder's Memorial

    2.64 MILES

    After six years of planning and construction, this memorial celebrating the life and achievements of Sheikh Zayed, the founder of the United Arab Emirates…

  • Ferrari World Abu Dhabi

    Ferrari World Abu Dhabi

    15.78 MILES

    If you want bragging rights to having 'done' Formula Rossa, the world's fastest roller coaster, visit this indoor (perfect in summer) temple of torque and…

  • Umm Al Emarat Park

    Umm Al Emarat Park

    2.82 MILES

    You almost walk away from this five-star urban park feeling like you've visited a museum. Manicured to perfection and full of design-forward and…

  • Corniche

    Corniche

    0.38 MILES

    The waterfront Corniche, with its white sandy beaches and generous promenade, stretches the entire length of the northwest shore of the city. Giving…

  • Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi, UAE.

    Emirates Palace

    3.05 MILES

    What the Burj Khalifa in Dubai is to the vertical, the Emirates Palace is to the horizontal, with audacious domed gatehouses and flying ramps to the foyer…

Nearby Abu Dhabi attractions

1. Street Sculptures

0.07 MILES

There was a time when no self-respecting Gulf city would be seen without a giant concrete coffeepot. Those days have gone, for better or for worse, but a…

2. Al Itihad Square

0.16 MILES

This square, trapped between busy main roads, offers good views of the tower-clustered skyline of the western Corniche Rd. Photos of the square's little…

3. Etisalat Head Office

0.27 MILES

This iconic 27-floor building, with a 'golf ball' as its crowning glory, makes an excellent landmark for navigating the city's grid system. Built in 2001,…

4. Khalifa Mosque

0.31 MILES

In common with all mosques in the city, this beautiful mosque stands in nonalignment with the grid system, honouring the direction of Mecca instead. It is…

5. Abdullah Hamaid Al Rumaithi Mosque

0.35 MILES

Squeezed between looming towers, this mosque is one of two that bookend a plaza hidden off the main roads. Keen photographers should come here at sunset…

6. Qasr Al Hosn

0.37 MILES

Featured on the back of the Dhs1000 note, this fort started life in 1760 as a watchtower that safeguarded a precious freshwater well. After an expansion,…

7. Corniche

0.38 MILES

The waterfront Corniche, with its white sandy beaches and generous promenade, stretches the entire length of the northwest shore of the city. Giving…

8. Capital Gardens

0.5 MILES

This park in the heart of downtown offers two multipurpose playgrounds, a mini climbing wall and basketball and football areas; and there's an erupting…