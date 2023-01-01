Founder's Memorial

After six years of planning and construction, this memorial celebrating the life and achievements of Sheikh Zayed, the founder of the United Arab Emirates, was inaugurated in April 2018. Set inside the landscaped garden is The Constellation, a giant avant-garde 3D art piece reflecting the portrait of the sheikh. By daylight, peruse the garden filled with native and medicinal plants, but to appreciate the full spectacle, return after dark when The Constellation comes alive with lights.

A visitor centre offers further information and shows an interesting short film charting the progress of the remarkable concept of The Constellation from initial idea through to complexities of the build and ultimate completion. Free 30-minute tours of the site are offered throughout the day when booked online or reserved on arrival.