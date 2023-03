At 122m, this giant flagpole was the tallest free-standing flagpole in the world when it was constructed in 2001. It lost its title to the Raghadan Flagpole in Jordan in 2004 and is now a long way short of the world's tallest. You're not here to admire flagpole one-upmanship though; the promenade beneath the pole offers one of the best photo opportunities in Abu Dhabi for an uninterrupted view of the skyline.