Al Khalidiyah Garden

This garden is a good place for people-watching. Once the sun goes down Al Khalidiyah's paths are prime territory for strollers and joggers, while its fruit-shaped climbing frames in the playground area are a popular spot at weekends for local women and children (no boys over 10 years allowed).
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
9.4 MILES
Rising majestically from manicured gardens and visible from the bridges joining Abu Dhabi Island to the mainland, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is an…
5.98 MILES
Designed by Pritzker Prize–winning architect Jean Nouvel, the highly anticipated Louvre Abu Dhabi finally arrived in late 2017. Through 12 galleries, the…
23.15 MILES
Standing outside Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital, watching anxious owners from across the region delivering their hooded 'patients' in person, you will quickly…
0.9 MILES
After six years of planning and construction, this memorial celebrating the life and achievements of Sheikh Zayed, the founder of the United Arab Emirates…
17.02 MILES
If you want bragging rights to having 'done' Formula Rossa, the world's fastest roller coaster, visit this indoor (perfect in summer) temple of torque and…
2.94 MILES
You almost walk away from this five-star urban park feeling like you've visited a museum. Manicured to perfection and full of design-forward and…
1.93 MILES
The waterfront Corniche, with its white sandy beaches and generous promenade, stretches the entire length of the northwest shore of the city. Giving…
1.32 MILES
What the Burj Khalifa in Dubai is to the vertical, the Emirates Palace is to the horizontal, with audacious domed gatehouses and flying ramps to the foyer…
Nearby Marina Breakwater attractions
0.33 MILES
When idling on a sunlounger, swimming in the sea or strolling under a canopy of trees, it's hard to believe that the Corniche was a dhow-loading bay for…
0.44 MILES
There are several gates to this spotlessly maintained, Blue-Flagged public beach. The turquoise sea, view of Lulu Island, palm trees and gardens make it…
0.45 MILES
One of many popular, shady parks in Abu Dhabi, this park offers a respite from the heat of the Corniche in summer. There's a jogging track (20-minute…
0.81 MILES
Although looking a bit worn and tired, this reconstructed village is one of the few places to get an insight into the pre-oil era of the United Arab…
0.82 MILES
The brainchild of Emirati Khalid Seddiq Al Mutawa and German-Syrian Mohammed Khalil Ibrahim, this Al Bateen villa hosts a rotating program of temporary…
0.82 MILES
At 122m, this giant flagpole was the tallest free-standing flagpole in the world when it was constructed in 2001. It lost its title to the Raghadan…
0.9 MILES
1.06 MILES
If you're into retro-tastic old museums, don't miss this eclectic, oddball collection of artefacts and personal memorabilia documenting the life of Sheikh…