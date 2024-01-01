Al Khalidiyah Garden

Marina Breakwater

This garden is a good place for people-watching. Once the sun goes down Al Khalidiyah's paths are prime territory for strollers and joggers, while its fruit-shaped climbing frames in the playground area are a popular spot at weekends for local women and children (no boys over 10 years allowed).

