The brainchild of Emirati Khalid Seddiq Al Mutawa and German-Syrian Mohammed Khalil Ibrahim, this Al Bateen villa hosts a rotating program of temporary exhibitions. It was the first privately funded gallery from the United Arab Emirates to host a large-scale exhibition in Berlin. In addition to fine art, there's an excellent bohemian cafe, Art House Cafe. Exhibitions change monthly except summer, when Art Souq showcases a wide variety of artists residing in the UAE.