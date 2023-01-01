If you're into retro-tastic old museums, don't miss this eclectic, oddball collection of artefacts and personal memorabilia documenting the life of Sheikh Zayed, the founding father of the Emirates. Inside the main hall you'll find Zayed's favourite blue Mercedes, a beat-up Land Rover, his personal falcon clock, rifle and used cologne bottle and plenty of weird and wonderful gifts given to the Sheikh by visiting dignitaries including a stuffed leopard, an anaconda skin and a Guinness World Record–setting stamp mosaic.

Historically the real interest is found in the set of black-and-white photographs that capture everyone from Queen Elizabeth II to pre–Arab Spring leaders Hosni Mubarak and Colonel Gaddafi on their Abu Dhabi visits. A couple of additional rooms highlight the history of Emirates Post, the Abu Dhabi Company for Onshore Oil Operations and Abu Dhabi's police force.

The museum is housed in a small building among a rare assembly of old villas sporting traditional wind towers on the waterfront neighbouring the new Al Bateen development.