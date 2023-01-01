Even if you're not in town in November for the Formula One Grand Prix, it's possible to experience Abu Dhabi's Yas Marina track year-round. For a behind the scenes look at the circuit, tours (book beforehand) take you into the grandstand, the race-control centre and the media centre.

For something more adrenaline pumping, if you fancy yourself a bit of a Lewis Hamilton you can drive the concourse at the wheel of – or as a passenger in – a Ferrari 458 GT (among several others) or go from 0km/h to 100km/h in two seconds in a dragster. Fitness buffs can also access the track three nights a week for free when it opens to runners, walkers and cyclists.