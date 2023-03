Look out the window from many points in Abu Dhabi at night and you could be forgiven for thinking you've had one too many at the bar: reaching skyward in the city's southeast is this 35-floor, dramatically tilting skyscraper that holds the Guinness World Record as the world's most leaning tower – at 18 degrees westwards, it's over four times more wayward than the Leaning Tower of Pisa.

It's the focal point of the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (Adnec) and also houses a Hyatt hotel.