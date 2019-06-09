Showcasing beautiful objects from around the Islamic world, including Persian carpets, calligraphy, ceramics and textiles, this private gallery shop–cum-museum is open for viewing. There's a lot to love throughout the labyrinthine galleries if you have the patience to tolerate the incessant lollygagging of the shop minders behind you – 'house rules'.

It's next to the Hilton Abu Dhabi Capital Grand Hotel. A second venue in the south-facing villas on the Breakwater, near Marina Mall, is purely a top-end shop.