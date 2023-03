This historic waterway separates Abu Dhabi from the mainland, guarded by the now somewhat hidden Al Maqta Fort and a small watchtower, on a rocky promontory in the middle of the khor (creek). The mainland bank is home to a cluster of luxury resort-hotels and the Souk Qaryat Al Beri mall, all with restaurants and bars that have outdoor terraces with views of the snowy-white Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque across the water.