Eastern Mangroves Promenade

The seaward side of Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan St has been developed into a promenade to rival Abu Dhabi's original downtown Corniche, with a series of landscaped gardens, parking bays, picnic areas and paths. Offering excellent views of Eastern Lagoon Mangrove National Park, this is a good place to watch birds or dangle a line in the water. The eastern end, around the marina, has cafes and restaurants with outdoor terraces looking over the water plus several water-sports operators.

It gets busy on winter nights.