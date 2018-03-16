Welcome to Manitoba
The magnitude of this land is only fully appreciated while standing on the edge of a vivid yellow canola field counting three different storms on the horizon, or on the edge of Hudson Bay's rugged coastline counting polar bears while belugas play in the distance. Wander its empty roads, stop in its evocative little towns, find the subtle dramas in the land and expect surprises, whether it's a moose looming in front of you on the road or a future pop legend performing on stage.
Top experiences in Manitoba
Recent articles
Manitoba activities
Churchill Polar Bears
Churchill, Manitoba on Hudson Bay is considered the polar bear capital of the world, and this two-day trip will introduce you to its star citizens in a little more comfort. Obviously, the polar bear is not the sort of animal you want to pat on the back, so we'll keep you safe and sound in a Tundra Buggy while still getting amazingly close to these awe-inspiring animals. A photographer's dream, a once-in-a-lifetime experience – superlatives can't express the feeling of seeing polar bears in their arctic home.
Canadian Polar Bear Experience
Imagine watching polar bears in the wild alongside a naturalist expert from Polar Bears International, one of the world's leading organizations dedicated to protecting these amazing animals. The opportunity is yours on this six-day adventure in the vast wilderness of the Canadian Arctic. Sit down to a picnic on the tundra and opt to go dogsledding through the region's breathtaking landscapes on a one-of-a-kind wildlife adventure.