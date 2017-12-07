Day Tour to the East Coast - Orient Express

Board an air-conditioned coach outside your Dubai hotel in the morning and get ready for a day trip to the country’s far east coast with your local guide.Entering the emirate of Sharjah, pass the palm plantations of Al Dhaid and travel through the jagged Hajar Mountains before reaching the village of Dibba. Stop here to wander around the port and learn about Dibba’s important role in maritime trade and settlement since the pre–Islamic era. Continue driving along the coast, peppered with old fishing villages that each tell a story. Stop at a local restaurant for lunch (own expense) and a chance to cool off with a dip in the serene Gulf of Oman. Your next stop is Al Badiyah Mosque, the oldest-known mosque in the UAE in the emirate of Fujairah. Imagine how old this Arabian temple is as you tour the mud-brick structure — the date of its construction is unknown, but the surrounding site has been excavated to reveal that it has been inhabited for 4,000 years. Going forward in time bit, head to Fujairah Fort, built in 1670 and recently renovated to its former glory after British attack in the 20th century. It’s considered the oldest fort in the UAE. Then visit another historic citadel, Al Bithnah Fort, built in 1735 and once considered of vital importance to the defense of the country’s eastern region.After all that sightseeing, now it’s time to browse the Masafi Friday Market (despite its name, this covered outdoor market is open seven days a week). Hunt for bargains on Arabian rugs, earthenware, antiques, souvenirs and more.Relax on the cool coach ride back to Dubai at the end of the day.