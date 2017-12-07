Welcome to Sharjah
Aside from the main city of Sharjah, the enclaves of Dibba Al Hisn, Khor Fakkan and Kalba on the eastern coast also belong to the emirate.
One caveat: Sharjah takes its decency laws very seriously, so do dress modestly. That means no exposed knees, backs or bellies – and that goes for both men and women. It's also the only emirate that is 'dry' (ie no alcohol is available anywhere).
Dubai Private Arrival Airport Transfer
When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your Dubai city, Jumairah, Palm Jumairah, Sharjah, Jebel Ali Hotel or Cruise Ship details. Your transfer will be confirmed within 24 hours of booking and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. It's that easy! Price is per person, based on 8 adults per car/vehicle At time of booking, YOU MUST include the following flight and hotel details in the "Special Requirements" box: Airline Flight Number Departing City / Arrival City Arrival Time Hotel Name Hotel Address Please select the appropriate hotel zone at time of booking.
Dubai Private Departure Airport Transfer
When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your Dubai city, Jumairah,Palm Jumairah, Sharjah, Jebel Ali Hotel or Dubai Port details. Your transfer will be confirmed within 24 hours of booking and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. It's that easy! Price is per person, based on 7 adults per car/vehicle At time of booking, YOU MUST include the following flight and hotel details in the "Special Requirements" box: Airline Flight Number Departing City / Arrival City Departure Time Hotel Name Hotel Address Please select the appropriate hotel zone.Dubai City Hotels: All centrally located Dubai city hotels.Jumairah Hotels: Dubai Marine Beach Resort&Spa, Regent Beach Resort, Jumeirah Beach Hotel/Bei Al Bahar, Burj Al Arab, Madinat Jumeirah (Mina A'Salam, Al Qasr, Dar Al Masyaf), One&Only Royal Mirage, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, Le Méridien Mina Seyahi, The Harbour Hotel, Grosvenor House, Habtoor Grand Resort & Spa, Le Royal Méridien Beach Resort & Spa, The Ritz-Carlton, Oasis Beach Tower, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort & Towers, Hotels in the Jumeirah Beach Residence Complex (ie. Amwaj Rotana, Sofitel Jumeirah Beach) The same rates will also apply to hotels in and around Dubai Media City / Dubai Internet City as well as Dubai Marina. Palm Jumairah Hotels:Atlantis, Palm Jumeirah Hotel, Royal Club ApartmentsSharjah HotelsJebel Ali Golf Resort and SpaDubai Port
Day Tour to the East Coast - Orient Express
Board an air-conditioned coach outside your Dubai hotel in the morning and get ready for a day trip to the country’s far east coast with your local guide.Entering the emirate of Sharjah, pass the palm plantations of Al Dhaid and travel through the jagged Hajar Mountains before reaching the village of Dibba. Stop here to wander around the port and learn about Dibba’s important role in maritime trade and settlement since the pre–Islamic era. Continue driving along the coast, peppered with old fishing villages that each tell a story. Stop at a local restaurant for lunch (own expense) and a chance to cool off with a dip in the serene Gulf of Oman. Your next stop is Al Badiyah Mosque, the oldest-known mosque in the UAE in the emirate of Fujairah. Imagine how old this Arabian temple is as you tour the mud-brick structure — the date of its construction is unknown, but the surrounding site has been excavated to reveal that it has been inhabited for 4,000 years. Going forward in time bit, head to Fujairah Fort, built in 1670 and recently renovated to its former glory after British attack in the 20th century. It’s considered the oldest fort in the UAE. Then visit another historic citadel, Al Bithnah Fort, built in 1735 and once considered of vital importance to the defense of the country’s eastern region.After all that sightseeing, now it’s time to browse the Masafi Friday Market (despite its name, this covered outdoor market is open seven days a week). Hunt for bargains on Arabian rugs, earthenware, antiques, souvenirs and more.Relax on the cool coach ride back to Dubai at the end of the day.
Sharjah City Sightseeing Tour - The Pearl of the Gulf
After pickup from your Dubai hotel, drive just 25 minutes north to Sharjah, the third-largest city in the United Arab Emirates, perched on the Persian Gulf.Visit Sharjah Fort (Al Hisn Sharjah), a renovated fortification originally constructed in 1820 as the royal residence for Sheikh Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi. A masterpiece of traditional Arab architecture, the fort has withstood many social, political, commercial and military developments and changes in the region. Today it is open to the public as a museum.A highlight of your tour is Faisal Mosque, the largest of the 300 mosques in the emirate of Sharjah, sprawling over 39,370 square feet (12,000 sq m).Continue to the Sharjah Heritage Museum, which gives you unique insight into Arab culture. Each gallery focuses on a different aspect of local life, including religious values, marriage celebrations, burial rituals and desert life.Take time to wander the adjacent market, Souq Al Arsah, one of the oldest souks in the country. Where traders from Persia, India and surrounding Arab nations would once stock up on supplies, now you'll find local vendors selling artisan goods such as pashminas, dallahs (coffee pots), herbs, spices and jewelry to tourists. It's a great place to pick up some authentic wares.If nothing here quite catches your eye, you'll have another chance to get souvenirs at Souq Al Markazi, a treasure trove of Middle Eastern carpets, jewelry and handicrafts.You'll be returned to your Dubai hotel to conclude your tour.
Evening Desert Safari in 4WD from Dubai
Escape the urban sprawl of Dubai on a 6-hour adventure into the desert. Driving across the dunes in 4WD Land Cruisers, your ultimate destination will be a traditional Arabic Bedouin camp.The tour departs in the afternoon, heading across the desert of Dubai with several photo-stops during an exciting dune drive to your first destination, a camel farm. Continue across the desert, pausing to watch the beautiful sunset, before reaching the campsite where you will have the opportunity to take a camel ride. Try some sand boarding, or get a henna painting on your hands or feet.Having worked up an appetite, relax over a delicious barbecue dinner and try the famous Arabic shisha water pipe. Before you return to Dubai or Sharjah, you will get one final treat as you watch a belly dance performance around the campfire by starlight.It is a must-do tour for anyone visiting the UAE, whether on vacation or business, and will give you memories to share with your family and friends back home. Your return time to Dubai or Sharjah will be approximately 21:00.
Private Tour: Sharjah City Highlights
Leave Dubai with your private guide and travel north to Sharjah, the coastal city that’s often known as the Pearl of the Gulf. As you travel, chat with your guide about the UNESCO-listed city, and about the things that you want to see. Your itinerary is flexible so if there’s something you particularly want to see, simply let your guide know.First stop is King Faisal Mosque, Sharjah’s largest place of worship that was gifted to the city by the Saudi Arabian king. Stretch your legs on a stroll around the outside and pose for pictures in front of its towering minarets. Continue to Al Hisn Sharjah, the city’s historical fortress, and hear how the building was once lived in by Al Qasimi — the city’s ruling family. Stroll around inside and admire the traditional Emirati architecture and artifacts that date back some 200 years. Nearby is Sharjah Heritage Museum, so head here next to browse a fascinating array of exhibits that document the city’s history.After getting acquainted with the city’s religious history and heritage, head to the souks to discover the importance of these lively markets in everyday Emirati life. Wander through Souq Al Arsah to browse stalls selling colorful pashminas and khanjars (daggers) alongside everyday herbs and spices, and hear stories of the Persian traders who hawked their wares at the souk almost 50 years ago.Travel on to Souq Al Markazi where stalls brandishing gold and diamond jewelry are sandwiched between silk carpet shops. Enjoy some free time to explore the stalls and shop for souvenirs, and then start your journey back to Dubai. Your tour finishes with a drop-off at your Dubai hotel.