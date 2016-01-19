Welcome to Temples of Angkor
The temples of Angkor are a source of inspiration and national pride to all Khmers as they struggle to rebuild their lives after the years of terror and trauma. Today, the temples are a point of pilgrimage for all Cambodians, and no traveller to the region will want to miss their extravagant beauty. Angkor is one of the world’s foremost ancient sites, with the epic proportions of the Great Wall of China, the detail and intricacy of the Taj Mahal, and the symbolism and symmetry of the pyramids, all rolled into one.
5-hour Angkor Wat Park Zip Line Adventure from Siem Reap
This is Cambodia’s only zipline canopy tour located inside the Angkor Archaeological Park and is not far from the majestic temples such as Angkor Wat and Angkor Thom.Your journey will start at your hotel where you will be picked up in an air-conditioned van. When you arrive at the reception area at the Operation Orchid House, you will be promptly greeted by the team. After registration is completed, you will be personally fitted in your harness and equipment by the safety rangers. Then, you will proceed to a safety demonstration platform, where your safety rangers will perform a safety demonstration. After everyone understands the rules and procedure, you will be accompanied by two highly trained professionals to the adventure in the treetops. You will soar like an eagle through the Angkor Wat Park rainforest, a home to wildlife, with your safety as the highest priority.Depending on the package you choose, the duration of the tour may vary: Package A (Full Course) 15 Trees Tour includes; Angkor’s Featured Eco-Adventure Tour 15 trees 21 Platforms 9 Single Ziplines 1 Double Zipline 3 Sky bridges 1 Spiderman bridge 1 Abseil Descent Nature Trail Education Trek Package B (Custom Course) 8 Trees Tour includes; Perfect for Anyone with Limited Time or on a Budget 9 Platforms 2 Sky bridges 3 Single Zip 1 Double Zip 1 Spiderman bridge 1 Abseil Descent Nature Trail Education Trek At the last platform, you'll be abseiling down to the ground before trekking an education nature trail back to the Operation Orchid House to return safety gears. An air conditioned van will then transport you to the Palmboo Restaurant located across Sra Srong which was once a King's swimming pool. Depending on the package, you will either be served a traditional Khmer set lunch or a Khmer snack. Both packages come with your choice of drink: water, coffee, or tea. Free WiFi is available at the restaurant so you can share your moments of the adventure via social media with all your friends and family instantly.Take your time to enjoy your Khmer-style snack or lunch with some bottled water before your experience ends with return transport to Siem Reap and drop-off at your hotel.
Multi-Day Small Group Tour of Siem Reap Temples
Day 1: Temples of Angkor with Sunrise (approximately 8 hours) You will begin with a pre-dawn departure (4:20 to 5:00am) from your hotel for sunrise outside Angkor Wat. Enter the great temple in darkness from the little-visited western side. Soak up the atmosphere of dawn at Angkor, from the edge of one of the ancient library pools. You then explore the interior of the great temple, spending a thorough two hours discovering the corridors, central chambers and upper terraces of this truly great temple. Your expert local guide will decipher the myriad of stories behind the bas-relief carvings, and give you an insight into life during the height of the Khmer empire. You will end our touring at Angkor with breakfast outside the temple (take away, from your hotel), and a short rest. Continue the morning to visit the southern Gate of Angkor Thom, flanked by a row of 54 stone figures on each side - gods to the left and demons to the right – and the fortified city of Angkor Thom. At ‘The Bayon’ (12th century) we see its beautifully crafted central towers, covered in more than 200 enormous faces, then explore the famous Terrace of the Leper King, and the Terrace of Elephants. Move your journey to the jungle-enveloped Ta Prohm. Once home to 2,740 monks, Ta Prohm today looks much as it did in the early 1850s, when French explorer Henri Mouhot ‘rediscovered’ this crumbling site. Return to our hotel approximately 13:00 after lunch and rest at the local restaurant before heading back to Siem Reap. Day 2: Banteay Srei temple and More (approximately 8 hours) Get pickup around 8:00am drive to the most interesting temples outside Angkor Thom city. First stop at Pre Rup Hindu temple built as the state temple of Khmer king Rajendravarman and dedicated in 961 or early 962. It is a temple mountain of combined brick, laterite and sandstone construction. Continue a drive for the intricately carved and well-preserved Banteay Srei. The detailed reliefs on this smaller sandstone structure are regarded as the finest, most skillfully crafted in Cambodia. Banteay Srei has only been accessible since the late 1990s, when the Khmer Rouge left the area. You end your touring at Angkor with lunch at the temple (own expense), and a short rest. Continue the afternoon by moving on to Preah Khan temple, a ruined but highly atmospheric mélange of tree roots and crumbling stone structures. Construction of this site was commissioned by the great 'temple builder' Jayavaraman VII (in honour of his father) and a visit to this smaller site makes for an interesting contrast with the more imposing Angkor Wat. Preah Khan is currently being restored by the World Monument Fund and in places is in remarkably good condition. Late afternoon around 3pm return to your hotel after a memorable day of exploration.
Private Temples and Lake Explorer from Siem Reap
Day 1: Temples of Angkor (Approximately 9 hours) The temples of Angkor represent 600 years (802-1432) of Khmer civilisation - one of Asia’s greatest Kingdoms. Depart your hotel at 8.30am, and spend the whole day exploring the awesome temples of Angkor. Angkor Wat is the world’s largest sacred building and an architectural masterpiece. Built in the 12th century the temple took 30 years to build and represents the Khmer civilisation at its grandest. We also visit the southern Gate of Angkor Thom, flanked by a row of 54 stone figures on each side - gods to the left and demons to the right – and the fortified city of Angkor Thom. At ‘The Bayon’ (12th century) you see its beautifully crafted central towers, covered in more than 200 enormous faces, then explore the famous Terrace of the Leper King, and the Terrace of Elephants. After lunch and a rest break, you will set out to the jungle-enveloped Ta Prohm – one of the most atmospheric of all temples in Angkor. Once home to 2,740 monks, Ta Prohm today looks much as it did in the early 1850s, when French explorer Henri Mouhot ‘rediscovered’ this crumbling site. After exploring the maze-like interior of Ta Prohm, continue to see sunset at Pre Rup temple before return back to your hotel. Day 2: Tonle Sap Lake and Artisan D’Angkor (Approximately 4 hours) Depart at 8.00am, start our program with Tonle Sap, also known as the ‘great lake’ is one of the two main topographical features of Cambodia. During the rainy season it can swell from 3,000 square kilometres to 7500 square kilometres. Tonle Sap is also one of the world’s richest sources of freshwater fish. Cruising along a canal, passing by unique floating villages completed with schools, restaurants and even a hospital, you may observe the daily events such as fishing nets being mended, children swimming and playing, floating pigpens and crocodile enclosures. The rooftop of this structure makes an excellent spot to take photos of the lake’s view and the surrounding area. Travel back to Siem Reap and visit Artisans d’Angkor focuses on training unschooled rural youth in traditional handicraft skills. This journey provides a truly amazing look into a remarkable way of life. End wit drop back to your hotel around 12pm.
English Speaking Guide with transport Angkor Wat Small Group Full Day Tour
The fist visit is Angkor Wat Temple, the Khmer Empire created the largest religious monument ever built when they constructed the amazing Angkor Wat along with it hundreds of other small monuments and temples. Angkor Uncovered Small Group Tour takes in the main sites of Angkor Wat, Angkor Thom City, Bayon and Ta Prohm; bringing to life the history of the Khmer Empire and providing an insight into an amazing civilisation.Explore the ancient walled city and visit the mystical Bayon temple adorned with smiling faces. Journey through the jungle to the famous Bayon which is now everyone’s favorite site. Surrounded by hundred of smiling faces in stone, the temple is definitely stunning and mysterious.We head further into the temple complex visiting Baphoun, a pyramid-temple mountain consecrated to God Shiva, Elephant and leper king terraces, groups of smaller temples. Our day begins at the magical Ta Prohm temple where ancient stones and massive tree roots are locked in battle. These trees and stones provide a stunning temple experience and this is a wonderful place to start the days temple touring. After weaving our way through the beautiful Ta Prohm we journey into the ancient city of Angkor Thom. We will enjoy sunset at Bakeng Mountain or Phnom Bakheng at Angkor, Cambodia, is a Hindu and Buddhist temple in the form of a temple mountain. Dedicated to Shiva, it was built at the end of the 9th century, during the reign of King Yasovarman. after visit sunset we will back to Siem Reap Center and transfer back to hotel.
Angkor Wat Private Tour in a Tuk Tuk
Pickup at 8 am from your hotel in Siem Reap and start exploring the stunning temples today by a tuk-tuk.Visit the Royal city and former capital of the Khmer Empire; Angkor Thom which consists of several temples. Enter the city through the impressive South Gate and drive towards the Bayon temple with hundreds of smiling faces. At first glance the temple may seem like a shapeless mass of stone, but further scrutiny reveals enigmatic endless smiling faces looking into every direction. Continue your exploration with a visit to the Terrace of the Elephants, which served as a platform from where the King viewed the victorious return of his army. After, visit the Terrace of the Leper King with detailed carvings winding along a narrow passage way that leads to the Baphuon and Phimean Akas temple. Stop for lunch on your own account in the national park. In the afternoon, visit some of the wonders of the modern world, Angkor Wat, World Heritage Site by UNESCO and it's the world largest religious monument. It was constructed between the 9th and 13th centuries and is the largest Hindu structure in the world. The temple is home to hundreds of fine carvings of Apsara and Hindu mythology. Stroll around the massive hallways to discover small shrines still in use today by the local people. Return to your hotel after tour or any requested drop off point within the city center.
Roulous Group and Preah Khan - Private Day Tour
The ruins of Roulous are among the oldest Khmer monuments in the area, dating back to the 9th century reign of Indravarman I. Three key Hindu structures remain, Lolei, Bakong and Preah Ko, which were part of the city of Hariharalaya. From here, continue south to the village of Roulous, which lent its name to the ruins and engage in a short hike. Connect more closely with local life while your guide explains the customs and traditions of the Khmer society. Return to Siem Reap for lunch on your own account. Afternoon with a visit to Preah Khan. Originally a Buddhist monastery and school, this temple was dedicated to Jayavarman VII's father. After discovery, the temple was mainly left as it was found without renovation. Left out of most itineraries, the temple is one of the most enjoyable to explore within the Angkor Complex. It still is home to elaborate carvings and a stunning.We will drop off at your hotel after tour finish.