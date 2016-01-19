Multi-Day Small Group Tour of Siem Reap Temples

Day 1: Temples of Angkor with Sunrise (approximately 8 hours) You will begin with a pre-dawn departure (4:20 to 5:00am) from your hotel for sunrise outside Angkor Wat. Enter the great temple in darkness from the little-visited western side. Soak up the atmosphere of dawn at Angkor, from the edge of one of the ancient library pools. You then explore the interior of the great temple, spending a thorough two hours discovering the corridors, central chambers and upper terraces of this truly great temple. Your expert local guide will decipher the myriad of stories behind the bas-relief carvings, and give you an insight into life during the height of the Khmer empire. You will end our touring at Angkor with breakfast outside the temple (take away, from your hotel), and a short rest. Continue the morning to visit the southern Gate of Angkor Thom, flanked by a row of 54 stone figures on each side - gods to the left and demons to the right – and the fortified city of Angkor Thom. At ‘The Bayon’ (12th century) we see its beautifully crafted central towers, covered in more than 200 enormous faces, then explore the famous Terrace of the Leper King, and the Terrace of Elephants. Move your journey to the jungle-enveloped Ta Prohm. Once home to 2,740 monks, Ta Prohm today looks much as it did in the early 1850s, when French explorer Henri Mouhot ‘rediscovered’ this crumbling site. Return to our hotel approximately 13:00 after lunch and rest at the local restaurant before heading back to Siem Reap. Day 2: Banteay Srei temple and More (approximately 8 hours) Get pickup around 8:00am drive to the most interesting temples outside Angkor Thom city. First stop at Pre Rup Hindu temple built as the state temple of Khmer king Rajendravarman and dedicated in 961 or early 962. It is a temple mountain of combined brick, laterite and sandstone construction. Continue a drive for the intricately carved and well-preserved Banteay Srei. The detailed reliefs on this smaller sandstone structure are regarded as the finest, most skillfully crafted in Cambodia. Banteay Srei has only been accessible since the late 1990s, when the Khmer Rouge left the area. You end your touring at Angkor with lunch at the temple (own expense), and a short rest. Continue the afternoon by moving on to Preah Khan temple, a ruined but highly atmospheric mélange of tree roots and crumbling stone structures. Construction of this site was commissioned by the great 'temple builder' Jayavaraman VII (in honour of his father) and a visit to this smaller site makes for an interesting contrast with the more imposing Angkor Wat. Preah Khan is currently being restored by the World Monument Fund and in places is in remarkably good condition. Late afternoon around 3pm return to your hotel after a memorable day of exploration.