Dubai Desert Land Rover Safari with Dinner and Show from Dubai

Start your experience with a pickup from your Dubai hotel, and then travel into the desert. Once in the desert climb aboard your open-roof vintage land rover – a mode of transport used extensively in 1950’s desert expeditions. As you travel, your guide will regale you with stories of Dubai’s past and present as well as the many customs and traditions that you’ll experience throughout the evening.Head through Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, looking out for wildlife such as Arabian gazelles and oryx, after which, marvel at the UAE’s national bird- the falcon- before sunset during the a falconry display. Make your way back to your Land Rovers and travel to the Bedouin-inspired camp in the grounds of a private royal retreat. Make your way past the gently flickering flames of the lights that mark the entranceway, and then hop out of your Land Rover to take a seat at your shared table.Before your meal starts, enjoy a range of cultural activities are demonstrated around the tables. Enjoy an Arabic coffee, live bread making, henna artists and camel rides before a beautiful 4 course Emirati dinner in authentic goat hair tents on low Bedouin tables. The dishes are mostly traditional Emirati specialties, combining flavors from the Middle East and Asia, after which you can enjoy shisha and cultural dancing.Take a seat back at your table in time for a cookery demonstration, where you’ll learn how to make local bread. Then, all that’s left to do is to feast on your 4-course dinner under the stars. Like the activities at the camp, the dishes are mostly traditional Emirati specialties, combining flavors from the Middle East and Asia.After your meal, return to your Land Rover with your guide and journey through the desert back to the camp entrance. From here, board your air-conditioned van to your Dubai hotel, where your experience finishes.Sample Menu:First course:• Shorbat adas (mildly spiced lentil soup)• Tomato and onion salad• Fresh garden saladSecond course:• Selection of mezze including harees (cracked wheat dumplings with meat), kibbeh (minced meat and rice), sambousek (lamb- or cheese-stuffed pastries), hummus and tabbouleh (cracked wheat salad with parsley, mint, tomatoes and lemon juice)Third course:• Ouzi (succulent lamb)• Chicken kebabs• Vegetable and ouzi riceFourth course:• Fruit salad• Lgeimat (saffron-flavored fritters)