Welcome to United Arab Emirates
An hour's drive south, oil-rich Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital, is positioning itself as a hub of culture, sport and leisure. Beyond looms the vast Al Gharbia region, which is dominated by the northern reaches of the Rub' Al Khali desert. Its magical silence is interrupted only by the whisper of shifting dunes rolling towards Saudi Arabia.
North of Dubai, Sharjah does art and heritage best, while tiny Ajman and Umm Al Quwain provide glimpses of life in the pre-oil days, and Ras Al Khaimah snuggles against the mighty Hajar Mountains. For the best swimming and diving, though, head across the range to Fujairah to frolic in the clear waters of the Gulf of Oman.
Top experiences in United Arab Emirates
Recent articles
United Arab Emirates activities
Dubai Desert: Dune Bashing, Camel Ride, Sandboarding, Dinner
After a pickup from your centrally located Dubai hotel, relax in an air-conditioned 4x4 vehicle as you head to the desert that surrounds the city. Admire views of the barren yet enchanting landscape on the way, and listen to your guide’s tales about the region and its fascinating geology. First stop on your desert rendezvous is a traditional camel farm to see herds of the magnificent hump-backed herbivores. After showing off your balancing skills on a camel ride around the enclosures, learn about the different types of camels that are commonly seen in the desert around Dubai.Continue by 4x4 across the desert plains to the campsite in the desert and try your hand at a popular local pastime: sandboarding! Learn to master the art of 'surfing on sand' and race your friends and fellow travelers down the sand dunes during in an adrenaline-rushing experience. Show off your balance skills on a camel ride or relax and take a seat outside to watch your show as the sun sets over the craggy canyons and sun-baked plains. Get a henna tattoo design on your hands or feet, watch a traditional tanoura folk dance, and feast on a delicious barbecue dinner or try out our new shawrma station. Why not upgrade to a Exclusive Dubai Desert Safari by enjoying yourself at the shawrma station or indulge into a delicious barbecue dinner at your exclusive table with a bottle of sparkling wine & fruit basket.After dinner, smoke a shisha (Arabic water pipe), if you wish, and watch a live belly-dance performance around the campfire. Relax under a canopy of twinkling stars and enjoy an experience that could be straight out of One Thousand and One Nights! Your tour then finishes with a drop-off at your Dubai hotel.Sample MenuFirst course (choose from following selection): Hummus, green salad with tomatoes and cucumbers, olives, coleslaw and Arabic bread Second course (choose from following selection): Lamb chops, marinated chicken, beef burgers, barbequed potatoes, sauteed onions, steamed rice and lentil curry Third course: Arabic coffee and dates
Burj Khalifa 'At the Top' Ticket to Levels 125 and 124
Your experience begins at Dubai Mall, home to the magnificent Burj Khalifa ‘At The Top’ — the world’s tallest building. Pass through security before boarding a moving sidewalk, complete with visual projections that tell the story of Dubai’s radical development. When you disembark the sidewalk, glimpse your first panorama as there is still considerable walk through the history of the tower, design inspiration, construction and world renowned events hosted at the tower, before you reach the elevators. Make your vertical ascent to Level 124 in a high-velocity elevator. As the elevator doors slide open, your eyes will be flooded with 360-degree panoramas of Dubai’s sprawling architectural tapestry. Through floor-to-ceiling glass walls, marvel at unprecedented vistas of iconic Dubai landmarks, pristine beaches and the barren desert. To enhance views, advanced telescopes are on hand. Don’t forget to browse the ‘At The Top’ gift shop for souvenirs to memorialize your experience of the world’s tallest building. Although 1.5 to 2-hours is recommend on Level 124, feel free to extend your stay and return to the lower ground floor at a time convenient to you.
Dubai Private Arrival Airport Transfer
When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your Dubai city, Jumairah, Palm Jumairah, Sharjah, Jebel Ali Hotel or Cruise Ship details. Your transfer will be confirmed within 24 hours of booking and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. It's that easy! Price is per person, based on 8 adults per car/vehicle At time of booking, YOU MUST include the following flight and hotel details in the "Special Requirements" box: Airline Flight Number Departing City / Arrival City Arrival Time Hotel Name Hotel Address Please select the appropriate hotel zone at time of booking.
Dubai Desert Land Rover Safari with Dinner and Show from Dubai
Start your experience with a pickup from your Dubai hotel, and then travel into the desert. Once in the desert climb aboard your open-roof vintage land rover – a mode of transport used extensively in 1950’s desert expeditions. As you travel, your guide will regale you with stories of Dubai’s past and present as well as the many customs and traditions that you’ll experience throughout the evening.Head through Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, looking out for wildlife such as Arabian gazelles and oryx, after which, marvel at the UAE’s national bird- the falcon- before sunset during the a falconry display. Make your way back to your Land Rovers and travel to the Bedouin-inspired camp in the grounds of a private royal retreat. Make your way past the gently flickering flames of the lights that mark the entranceway, and then hop out of your Land Rover to take a seat at your shared table.Before your meal starts, enjoy a range of cultural activities are demonstrated around the tables. Enjoy an Arabic coffee, live bread making, henna artists and camel rides before a beautiful 4 course Emirati dinner in authentic goat hair tents on low Bedouin tables. The dishes are mostly traditional Emirati specialties, combining flavors from the Middle East and Asia, after which you can enjoy shisha and cultural dancing.Take a seat back at your table in time for a cookery demonstration, where you’ll learn how to make local bread. Then, all that’s left to do is to feast on your 4-course dinner under the stars. Like the activities at the camp, the dishes are mostly traditional Emirati specialties, combining flavors from the Middle East and Asia.After your meal, return to your Land Rover with your guide and journey through the desert back to the camp entrance. From here, board your air-conditioned van to your Dubai hotel, where your experience finishes.Sample Menu:First course:• Shorbat adas (mildly spiced lentil soup)• Tomato and onion salad• Fresh garden saladSecond course:• Selection of mezze including harees (cracked wheat dumplings with meat), kibbeh (minced meat and rice), sambousek (lamb- or cheese-stuffed pastries), hummus and tabbouleh (cracked wheat salad with parsley, mint, tomatoes and lemon juice)Third course:• Ouzi (succulent lamb)• Chicken kebabs• Vegetable and ouzi riceFourth course:• Fruit salad• Lgeimat (saffron-flavored fritters)
Desert Safari from Dubai with Camel Ride, Dinner, Music
Start your experience with a pickup from your centrally located Dubai hotel, and then head into the desert in an air-conditioned minivan. Here, meet your camel convoy and clamber onto your own ship of the desert.Sit high up and enjoy the views as your camel lumbers through the desert — you’ll soon see why these stoic creatures made perfect transport for the nomadic Bedouins. After around 45 minutes, your camel safari ends when you reach your Bedouin-inspired camp where you will meet your guide. Situated within a private royal retreat, this exclusive camp is lit by flickering lamps and surrounded by rolling dunes.As the sun fades, enjoy an exciting display of the ancient sport of falconry. Watch as the trained falcons fly and swoop down for lures from their handlers. Then, after a sunset photo stop amid the dunes, enter a Bedouin-style tent for an array of traditional desert activities. Sip Arabic coffee, get a tattoo from henna artists and watch a bread-making demonstration to learn how to make Arabic bread. Then, sit at a low Bedouin table for a delicious, 4-course Emirati banquet served with water and sodas. See the itinerary for a sample menu.After dinner, enjoy traditional dancing and music and perhaps try a shisha. Then, return to Dubai where a driver and air-conditioned minivan will drop you off at your hotel.
Big Bus Dubai Hop-On Hop-Off Tour
Dubai is a city of fascinating contrasts, offering a distinctive blend of old and new; it’s where east meets west. In less than a century, under the visionary leadership of Dubai's ruling Al Maktoum family, the city has been transformed from a small fishing village into a modern vibrant city full of surprises.Whether you are seeking a relaxing break away from clouds and crowds or a new and exciting experience, Dubai has it all: sea, sand, sun and shopping! Explore the city and see all its sights on your Big Bus hop-on hop-off sightseeing tour. You can hop on and off at any of the stops to explore on your own. Buses run at regular intervals so rejoining the tour is easy and convenient. Your hop-on hop off ticket is valid for 1-, 2- or 5-day ticket, including unlimited rides per lop during hours of operation.The tour is fun, safe and a relaxed way to explore the city. Above all, it guarantees some breathtaking views of Dubai.With the City tour, explore the traditional city of Dubai around the Dubai Creek, and visit a wide variety of museums, souks, a fort, an old palace and historical districts. Head along the coast on the Beach tour to Jumeirah Beach and along the iconic Burj Al Arab, discover Downtown Dubai, Atlantis the Palm and marvel at the world’s tallest building.Want to experience the thrilling views of Dubai Marina and its stunning waterfront by taking the Marina tour. Visit The Beach along JBR and explore modern Dubai. See the Itinerary for a list of additional benefits.City Tour or Red Route (full - loop duration of 2 hours): Dubai Mall Green Plannet Wafi Centre Burjuman Dubai Museum Old Souk Heritage Village Gold Souk Spice Souk Riviera Deira City Centre Beach Tour or Green Route (full - loop duration of 1 hour): Dubai Mall Jumeirah Public Beach Burj Al Arab Souk Madinat Mall of Emirates Marina Tour or Blue Route (full - loop duration of 1 hour 35 minutes): Mall of the Emirates (changing point) Dubai Marina Pier 7 The Beach Marina Promenade Marina Quays Boulevard Bayside (Skydive) Tallest Block Media City Atlantis the Palm Ithihad Park