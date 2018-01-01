Welcome to Serengeti National Park
At 14,763 sq km, the Serengeti is an epic place, and it's renowned for its predators, especially lions, leopards and cheetahs, with plenty of elephants in residence, too. A few black rhinos around Moru Kopjes offer a chance to glimpse all of the Big Five (lion, elephant, rhino, leopard and buffalo), although the rhinos are very rarely seen. It’s also an incredible birdwatching destination, with over 500 species to spot.
Top experiences in Serengeti National Park
Serengeti National Park activities
6-Day Tanzania Camping Safari: Lake Manyara, Serengeti, Ngorongoro Cater and Tarangire National Park from Arusha
Day 1: You'll be picked up from your hotel in Arusha at 09:00 and depart for Tarangire National Park for a picnic lunch and game drive. Overnight at Zion Campsite or similar. (L, D)Day 2: After breakfast, depart for Serengeti National Park, with an en-route game drive. Have a picnic lunch and a short afternoon game drive in Serengeti Park. Overnight at Seronera Campsite or similar. (B, L, D)Day 3: After breakfast full you'll have a full day in Serengeti National Park, with early morning, mid-day and afternoon game drives. Overnight at Seronera Campsite or similar. (B, L, D)Day 4: Take an early morning game drive in Serengeti National Park, have brunch and depart for Ngorongoro Crater Rim. There will be an en-route game drive. Overnight at Simba Campsite or similar. (B, L, D)Day 5: Have an early breakfast, then descend onto the crater floor for game drive. Have lunch at hippo pool picnic site, then ascend to the rim and depart for Lake Manyara. Overnight at Jambo Campsite or similar. (B, L, D)Day 6: After breakfast, there will be a game drive in Lake Manyara National Park. Have a picnic lunch, then depart mid-afternoon for Arusha and a drop-off at your hotel. (B, L)
6Days Tanzania Northern Circuit Luxury Lodge Safari
Day 1The Safari start by picking you from your Arusha Hotel 8:00AM driving 124 km arriving at our first park – Tarangire National Park – We take you on your first Game Drive arriving back just before dusk to overnight Tarangire Sopa Lodge Day 2 Rising early we game drive, after which we continue our safari to Lake Manyara National Park. We shall Game Drive in this spectacular park at the base of the western wall of the Great Rift Valley before retiring to our lodge on the rim of the Rift Valley. Overnight Serena Lake Manyara BLD Day 3We drive to and enter the world famous Serengeti national park Serengeti National Park. Game Driving from the entrance gate to your hotel in this the probably most famous of all National Parks in the world!• Overnight in Serengeti Sopa lodge/ Serena Lodge BLD. Day 4 A full day, dawn to dusk Game Driving in the Serengeti National Park. Today we explore the ever changing flora and fauna, in this park made famous in the Film “Serengeti shall not die” by Dr. Bernhard Grzimek. You too shall never forget the splendor of the rolling Savannah and open plains, home to the most spectacular migration on our planet! Overnight in Overnight in Serengeti Sopa lodge/ Serena Lodge BLD. OPTION OF BALLOON SAFARI Day 5 Our last game drive in Serengeti National Park taking in some of the “Kopjes / Inselbergen” granite outcrops in which many predators love to sit and look out over the plains for their prey. Lunch is a packed lunch. En-Route to Ngorongoro Crater: . Overnight. Ngorongoro Sopa Lodge / Serena Lodge BLD Day 6 Ngorongoro Crater – a World Heritage Site – where we spend the maximum of six hours allowed game driving! Down inside the Worlds Largest Perfect Caldera (collapsed volcano) with a permanent residence of circa 30,000 animals. Ngorongoro Crater is a breathtakingly exciting place to see Black Rhinos in East Africa. Late afternoon exit & return to Arusha / Kilimanjaro International Airport drop
4 Days 3 nights Tanzania group Budget Camping Safari Serengeti and Ngorongoro
Day 01: Arusha/Serengeti National Park.Pick up from Arusha at 0800am and drive to the Great Serengeti National Park (14,763 sq km or 5,700 sq mile’s) with your Picnic Lunch. Game drive enroute to the campsite. The Park is a home to lion, leopard, Elephant, Cheetah, Buffalo, Zebra, Wildebeest, Eland, Wild dog, Gazelles, Crocs and more. Lot of birds includes the Eurasia migrants.Overnight at Seronera CampSite.Day 02: Full Day Serengeti National Park .After breakfast, continue with both morning and afternoon game drives in Serengeti national Park.Remember this is the migration safari, so as Serengeti is very large as your game drives will depend on the move of the migrants, your guide knows very well how to locate the herds.The Serengeti means endless plains in Maasai language. In the central plains there are carnivores like leopard, lion, hyena and cheetah.This park is normally the scene of the annual migration of wildebeest and zebra that occurs between the Kenyan Mara and the Serengeti.Varied bird species can be seen here including eagles, ducks, geese, egrets, vultures, secretary birds, ibis, stork, herons, kites, pelicans, cranes and guinea fowl.Overnight at Seronera Camp Site.Day 03: Serengeti -Ngorongoro Crater. Wake up at 6:00 am for early morning game drives in Serengeti at 9:00 am back to the Campsite for breakfast.Then check out and drive with lunch and game viewing en route to Ngorongoro.The Crater is the largest unbroken caldera in the world. It provides a protected habitat for thousands of mammals and birds. The entire day is spent on the crater floor viewing lion, hyena, wildebeest, zebra, black rhinoceros, and many species of small antelopes. Birds includes flamingos on the Soda lake, Geese, Storks, Vultures and more.Crater Conservation Area is located between the Serengeti and Lake Manyara. It is home to the famous Ngorongoro Crater which is the largest unbroken caldera in the world. Some scientists maintain that before it erupted, Ngorongoro Crater- the largest intact caldera in the world would have been higher than Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest point in Africa.It is one of the few places in Africa where you stand a very good chance of seeing the Big Five in the course of a game- drive.The local Maasai have permission to graze their cattle on the Crater floor, and it is not unusual to see Maasai cattle and buffalo grazing together with lion mere meters away.OPTION: Visit the Olduvai Gorge at extra fee for the museum. Overnight at Ngorongoro Simba Campsite.Day 04: Ngorongoro Crater Floor- Arusha .Wake up early morning for breakfast then at 0730hours drive to Ngorongoro Crater where you will descend into the Crater floor for game drives. Break for lunch at Ngoitoktok spring Picnic sites it will be an unforgettable experience. After lunch proceed with game viewing while ascending the Crater and for drop off in Arusha Hotel.
4-Day Ngorongoro Serengeti Tarangire Safari
Day 1: Arusha to Ngorongoro then Serengeti National Park Pick-up in Arusha by your driver/guide and safari vehicle. The vehicle is equipped with a top-up roof for better game viewing and a fridge to keep the complimentary mineral water cool. Early morning departure with lunchbox in order to arrive in time in the Serengeti for starting the game drives. The road from Arusha leads you over the Great Rift Valley and through the Crater Forest and over the rim of the Ngorongoro Crater. Short stop at the viewpoint with breathtaking views over the crater, before descending towards the Serengeti. The vast extensions of the Serengeti plains before you will impress you and wanting you to explore this area in deep. The Migration consisting of around 2 million animals is on the move all year round. With fluctuations of annual rainfall the exact location of the animals varies from year to year.Day 2: Travel to Serengeti National Park Full day of exploring the Serengeti, trying to follow the tracks of the migration and be immersed in crowds of thousands and thousands of animals, Game drive to see also nocturnal predators returning from hunting and animals waking up in early morning light followed by full day Serengeti national park tour putting you in a position to see lots of the animals. Serengeti is the Name comes from Maasai Language meaning endless plain. Therefore is home to many animals including Lions, Elephants, Giraffe, Wildebeest, Zebra, Leopard, Cheetah, warthogs, Hyena plus a lots and lots of bird life. In many cases migration is taking place around Serengeti and at that particular time millions of wildebeest and zebra are mingling together followed by predators.Day 3: Serengeti National Park – Ngorongoro Conservation Area - Karatu Game driving out of Serengeti you will go again up the slopes of the Ngorongoro Crater. Descent onto the crater floor to emerge into this fishbowl of wildlife. On the grass steppe and in the acacia tree woods, you will find almost all species that are found in the East African savannah; with the exception of topis, Masai giraffes and impalas. Quite often you can observe the "Big Five" within a couple of hours. After an extensive wildlife tour and a picnic for lunch, you’ll proceed towards Karatu the first village after the Ngorongoro Conservation Area.Day 4: Karatu - Tarangire National Park - Arusha Last but not least, a visit to the impressive Tarangire National Park, Tanzania’s third largest national park and sanctuary for an unusually large elephant population. Majestic baobab trees are an interesting feature of the park, dwarfing the animals that feed beneath them. Animals concentrate along the Tarangire River,There is a great diversity of wildlife including lion, leopard, cheetah and up to six thousand elephant. Full game drive with lunch box, then continuation to Arusha.
5-Day Safari: Lake Manyara, Serengeti and Ngorrongoro Crater from Arusha
Day 1: Arusha – Lake Manyara National ParkYou will be picked up from your hotel at 8 am. After your breakfast you will be driven to Lake Manyara National Park. This impressive National Park is one of Tanzania’s most dramatically located wildlife areas, consisting of a massive but shallow soda lake (covering two-thirds of the park) at the foot of the Great Rift Valley’s Western escarpment.The park’s varied habitat attracts a wide variety of animals, including one of Africa’s largest concentrations of elephants. Manyara is famous for its tree-climbing lions, as well as large flocks of flamingos attracted by the algae in the lake. Dinner and overnight at the Alasamo campsite.Day 2: Serengeti National ParkAfter the breakfast, depart from the camp and drive to Serengeti via Ngorongoro Conservation Area and later arrive on the great Serengeti plains for a different but just as spectacular wildlife viewing experience. You will pass one of the world’s greatest prehistoric archaeological sites, called Olduvai Gorge, and then continue your way over the scrub lands. Like no other, this stretch embodies the meaning of the word 'Serengeti', which derives from the Masai 'Siringet' and has been artistically translated as 'the land that flows on forever'.Serengeti National Park covers 6,000 square miles of pristine land and offers not only expansive vistas, but the largest migration of mammals on earth, including 1.5 million wildebeest. Dinner and overnight at the Seronera campsite.Day 3: Full day at Serengeti National ParkAfter the breakfast you will have a full day game viewing at Serengeti National Park. The Serengeti, Tanzania’s largest National Park, covers nearly 6,000 square miles of grassland plains, Savannah, kopjes, hills, woodlands, and river line forests. Beyond the heralded migration of wildebeest and zebra, the Serengeti is best known for its big predators, including cheetah and leopard, as well as large prides of lions and clans of hyenas. Dinner and overnight at the Seronera campsite.Day 4: Serengeti N. Park – NgorongoroYour day starts with a morning game drive central of the Serengeti. For animals, that’s an active time of the day as it is not hot yet so there is a lot of wildlife to see out there until approximately 11:30 am. Then return back to the camp for brunch. On your way back, stop at Olduvai Gorge. It’s a fascinating archaeological site where you will learn about local history and the Masai tribes. Dinner and overnight at Simba campsite.Day 5: Ngorongoro Crater – Arusha Your last day starts very early in the morning. Equipped with a picnic lunch you descend 2000 ft. down to the crater floor by 4×4 wheel drive vehicle for game viewing. Late afternoon you will be driven back to Arusha and you will be dropped at your hotel.
6-Day Camping Safari: Lake Manyara Serengeti Ngorongoro Cater and Tarangire National Park from Arusha
This is how your adventure trip will look like:Day 1 From Arusha proceed to Lake Manyara National Park for a full day game drive with picnic lunches. Stretching for 50 km along the base of the rusty-gold 600-meter high Rift Valley escarpment, Lake Manyara is a scenic gem, with a setting extolled by Ernest Hemingway as 'the loveliest I had seen in Africa' later proceed to Lake Manyara Sunbright Campsite for dinner and overnight stay.Day 2After breakfast, proceed to Serengeti National Park for a game drive with picnic lunches, Serengeti has the highest concentration of large mammals on this planet and its famous known for its 2,500 lions the largest concentration found anywhere. The park also has over 518 identified bird species where some of them are Eurasian migrants. Dinner and overnight at Seronera Campsite.Day 3Early morning game drives Serengeti National Park, back for breakfast and relaxes. Later again proceed for a full day game drive with picnic lunches enjoying the varieties of flora and fauna all around the plain landless national park see the Polje natural feature. Dinner and overnight at Seronera Campsite.Day 4Early morning games drive Serengeti National Park, back for breakfast and relax. Later again proceed for a full day game drive with picnic lunches. Dinner and overnight at Seronera camping siteDay 5After early breakfast, proceed for a full day Crater tour with picnic lunches at Ngorongoro Crater. It is a large, unbroken, un-flooded caldera, formed when a giant volcano exploded and collapsed some three million years ago. The Ngorongoro crater sinks to a depth of 610 meters, with a base area covering 260 square kilometers. The height of the original volcano must have ranged between 4,500 to 5,800 meters high. Apart from the main caldera, Ngorongoro also has two other volcanic craters: Olmoti and Empakai, the former famous for its stunning waterfalls, and the latter holding a deep lake and lush, green walls. Dinner and overnight at Tarangire Campsite.Day 6After early breakfast, proceed for a full day game drive at Tarangire National Park with picnic lunches.The fierce sun sucks the moisture from the landscape, baking the earth a dusty red, the withered grass as brittle as straw. The Tarangire River has shriveled to a shadow of its wet season self. But it is choked with wildlife. Thirsty nomads have wandered hundreds of parched kilometers knowing that here, always, there is water; later continue back to Arusha in the evening.