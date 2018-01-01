Welcome to Sihanoukville
Away from the hustle south of town is relaxed Otres Beach, where cheap bungalow joints and bohemian-flavoured guesthouses are now neighbours with rather swish boutique resorts. Although much of the beachfront will likely be cleared for large-scale development in the future, for now the mellow scene still allows for lazy days of sunbathing and whirlwind nights of bar-hopping.
Top experiences in Sihanoukville
Amazing hotels and hostels
Sihanoukville activities
01 Day - Shore Excursions in Sihanouk Ville
We will start at the port if you arrive by cruise or your hotel in Sihanouk Ville and head off to Tumnuk Rolok Fishing Port. Watch fishermen do their day to day activities. They head towards the open sea at night and return to the port early in the morning with their catch. See local boats lined up at the port while the fishermen unload their catch and spend the day repairing and preparing their casting nets for the next catch. You will get the chance to admire the Kbal Chhay Waterfall cascading through natural rock formations. Best viewed during the rainy season between July to October, the site is also a popular picnic area for local visitors, especially during weekends. The waterfalls originates from different mountain ranges and is a source of clean water to Sihanoukville. We will also visit the Phsar Leu Central Market, where you’ll get a glimpse of local daily lifestyle and culture. Explore market sections such as fruits, seafoods, clothing, jewelry, Khmer food and various other local goods. In this tour, you’ll also see two of the most worth-seeing pagodas in Sihanoukville. Wat Leu (Upper Wat) is located on the hilltop and offers a spectacular sweeping view of the entire town, its surrounding beaches and nearby islands. Marvel at the golden shrine’s stone architecture, especially the three headed white elephants with Buddha statues on top out of a stone wall. The temple houses Buddhist sculptures and contains colorful murals inside. It is an active place of worship, where food and fruits are offered during special days. Wat Krom (Lower Wat) on the other hand, lies on a small hill in Sihanoukhille. Admire its unique Khmer architecture and enjoy panoramic vistas of the ocean. Appreciate Cambodian culture and religion through its vibrant interior murals, old tombs, the procession of monks, the gold reclining Buddha and the gold Buddha statue at the main temple. Get into the heart of rural life in Sihanoukville’s little village in the countryside. Immerse yourself in an authentic countryside life by taking in views of traditional houses, and observing people working at the fields and farms. Learn from your expert local guide about the daily lives of people in this little village. You will also get to see the Independence Monument, which lies in a small park at the intersection separating Sihanoukville’s city center from Victory Hill. The neighboring shrine is also used as an venue for important religious festivals. Lastly, a tour to Sihanoukville will not be complete without walking through its sandy beaches. We will take you to Otres Beach or Sokha Beach to feel its tropical island breeze. Have coffee break or lunch on your request on own account. The tour ends with a drop off to your hotel or at the port.
Private boat trip
Sihanoukville is one of the few places in the world that hasn’t gotten caught up in the over development wave that has swallowed many other small towns. You will still find that nature charm littered throughout the Island and these boat tours and charters will help you step away from the hustle and bustle of the city and tourist crowds and become an Islander for your visit.We’ll take you to see some of the most breathtaking spots on the island. Your private charter consultant is standing by to help you design the perfect experience!At your request, we can include snorkeling, special drinks, meals and entertainment.
11-Day Cambodia Adventure Tour
Day 1 - BangkokMake your way to the Stray Bangkok Shop by 4pm to collect your tickets to Siem Reap and be briefed on tomorrow's express journey to Siem Reap. Day 2 - Bangkok to Siem ReapLeave Bangkok by 9am on an unguided connection across the border to vibrant Siem Reap. In early evenings you will meet your Tour Leader to learn more about the next day's activities and the adventure ahead. Day 3 - Siem ReapSpend the day on a full day guided tour of the UNESCO World Heritage Angkor temples rated one of the worlds number one landmarks. By evening you will get to enjoy a truly unique performance and dinner at the local not-for-profit Phare Circus.Day 4 - Siem Reap to Battambang (homestay)Head to the picturesque countryside where you’ll stay in a local Cambodian family’s home to experience rural village life first-hand. Often considered a highlight, you’ll meet your hosts, share a traditional meal with them, explore the local community and nearby rice paddies.Day 5 - Battambang to SihanoukvilleFrom the heart of rural life we travel to the coast, visiting the busy markets and floating village in Kompong Chhnang on the way to our next stop in popular seaside town of Sihanoukville.Day 6 and 7 - Two free days in SihanoukvilleToday is yours to kick back and relax in Cambodia's premier beach location. Hang out on the beach, go swimming, diving or snorkelling, take a Khmer cooking class or hop on an island boat tour to check out beautiful Koh Rong and the other nearby islands just off shore.Day 8 - Sihanoukville to KampotJust a short drive to the riverside town of Kampot allows you a free afternoon for optional activities such as: visit the fascinating salt and pepper farms, go cycling or trek in the Bokor National Park. A relaxing sunset boat cruise on the Kampot River is included this evening.Day 9 - Kampot to Phnom PenhFrom Kampot we head inland for the bustling Cambodian capital Phnom Penh. In the afternoon we take a tour of the infamous Khmer Rouge S21 Prison and Killing Fields to learn more about Cambodia's sobering history. Day 10 - Phnom Penh to Siem ReapLeave Phnom Penh early for an express return to Siem Reap, giving you time in the evening to spend one more memorable night on Pub Street.Day 11 - Siem Reap to BangkokSay goodbye to Cambodia and make your way across the Thai border on an unguided public bus connection organised by your Tour Leader. Your trip officially comes to an end when you arrive back in Bangkok in the evening.Accommodation: 9x Guesthouses/Hotels/Hostels (2-3 star), 1x Village HomestayActivities: Refer to inclusions
Sihanoukville Private Arrival Transfer : Sihanoukville Airport to Hotel
Airport Shuttle provides airport shuttle service to any preferred hotels in every location in Sihanoukville. The most economical, convenient and safe way to get to and from the airport, traveling in comfort and style.This service will provide you with the comfort when you arrive at SihanoukVille Airport. Your will be in place at the arrivals section displaying a board with your name. Please show your voucher to your driver, who will then take you and your luggage to your destination, without any hassle. Available 24 hours a day to ensure you will have a wonderful time traveling in Sihanouk Ville.
REAM National Park
Warmly welcome at Sihanouk Ville Port Main Gate (You need to walk from ship to main gate around 3km). After meeting our guide and we depart for Ream National Park where you will board on a local wooden boat and cruise along the emerald Ream River to enjoy a breathtakingly natural view of mangrove forest. Ream park is one of 7 National Parks in Cambodia, established in 1993 by the former King, His Majesty Norodom Sihanouk. The park covers 15,000 hectares of land and 6,000 hectares of marine habitat. There are 155 species of birds in the park including a few threatened species. This is a peaceful opportunity to surrender yourself in the real countryside of Cambodia during you boat trip. You will also trek to visit local houses, school, and a mountain pagoda in the village before relaxing on a beach followed by your return to Sihanoukville Port.
Panoramic Tours and around Sihanouk Ville
Warmly welcome at Sihanouk Ville Port Main Gate (You need to walk from ship to main gate around 3km). After meeting tour guide and we visit at Tomnub Rolork where you will observe how most of the local’s fishermen earn their living by fishing the surrounding sea. Their activities keep them busy in the morning such as drying shrimps, fish packing etc. We continue to visit at Wat Kraom Pagoda, where its ground was established with significant statues of the Buddha in different postures in Khmer style of arts. Each of them tells the history of the lord Buddha that locals respect and worship for their merits. Next continue and travel passing Independence Resort and the forest nearby where you will see monkeys at the Independence and the city wáter reservior. We also pass by Independence Monument the monument is situated in a small park. The adjacent shrine is also used as a meeting hall for religious festivals. We also stop at Phsar Lue (local market in town) where you will enjoy shopping or just look around all kinds of goods such as fresh food, cloths, electronics devices, DVDs etc. Then you will stop for photographing the landmark of Sihanoukville – Golden Lion Monument located in the middle of the traffic circle between Sokha and Ochheuteal beaches. The monument was constructed in 1996 and is now also the city’s hot spot surrounded by Cambodian restaurants and karaoke places. And the gardens around the monument have become a popular evening hangout for the locals, particularly local teens. After this photo stop, you will travel down to visit Ochheuteal Beach – one of the beaches famous among tourists and locals. We will enjoy local lunch and relax at the beach. We will have a chance to try some drinks (at own expense) such as Angkor Beer which is produced in Sihanouk Ville before riding back to port