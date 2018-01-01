Welcome to Mendoza
The name Mendoza is synonymous with wine, and this is the place to base yourself if you’re up for touring the vineyards, taking a few dozen bottles home or just looking for a good vintage to accompany the evening’s pizza. The city’s wide range of tour operators also makes it a great place to organize rafting, skiing and other adventures in the nearby Andes.
Top experiences in Mendoza
Amazing hotels and hostels
Mendoza activities
Andes Mountains Tour from Mendoza with Aconcagua and Uspallata
Your day trip to the Andes starts with pickup at your Mendoza hotel by comfy, air-conditioned coach. With your guide, head west from the city via Route 7, part of the Pan-American Highway, toward the Chilean border, approximately 130 miles (200 km) away.Gaze out the window and watch the landscape change from urban sprawl to rolling vineyards to mountain peaks as you make your way along the highway, stopping at several points of interest. Stop first in Potrerillos, on the dammed lake of Embalse de Potrerillos. Here you can stretch your legs, grab some breakfast or a snack if you wish (own expense) and admire the snow-capped mountaintops you’re nearing!Your next stop is Uspallata, a small mountain town that boasts more scenic alpine views. Get something to eat here (own expense) if you didn’t before – or if you’re still hungry! – and get ready to witness the highway scenery become more and more dramatic as you keep going west. Continue about an hour to Puente del Inca, a natural rock bridge over the Vacas River, a Mendoza River tributary. The natural wonder, once visited by Charles Darwin, makes for some fantastic photos with its swirl of colored rock, so this is a good time to break out the camera! You’ll also visit the small community nearby to have lunch (own expense) and browse some local handmade goods if you’re interested. Back on the coach, keep heading west toward Las Cuevas, on the border with Chile, and then turn off the highway for Aconcagua, the tallest mountain in the Americas at approximately 22,840 feet (6,960 meters). Your driver will take you to a prime lookout location so you can snap photos and enjoy the spectacular view. Your last point of interest is Picheuta, a site of ruins by the indigenous Huarpe people, who lived in this part of Argentina from the 5th century BC. The trip back to Mendoza is the same way you came, so relax as you admire the view from the other direction. You’ll be back at your hotel between 6:30 and 7pm.
Mendoza Wine Tour with Lunch
Set off on your wine-filled day in Mendoza by air-conditioned minivan, heading to the Luján de Cuyo area, where you’ll visit your first winery. Luján de Cuyo sits in the upper Mendoza valley, where the elevations of around 3,280 feet (1,000 meters) help produce wonderful malbec, cabernet sauvignon and chardonnay. When you arrive at your first winery, meet a member of the winery’s staff, who will tell you about the winery’s history and architecture. Learn about the winemaking process and how to appreciate the different wines, and then enjoy your first wine tasting! Back in your minivan, head to your second winery, admiring the breathtaking scenery of vineyards shadowed by the Andes mountain range. At the winery, hop out for another wine tasting and chance to learn more about winemaking in the renowned Mendoza region. You will visit Tempus Alba, Luigi Bosca and Altavista wineries plus a visit to Pasrai Olive Oil Factory. Enjoy a lunch of regional specialties at Pic Nic.
Maipú Wine-Tasting Tour from Mendoza Including Trapiche Winery
Meet your knowledgeable local guide and small group upon pickup at your hotel and head south of central Mendzoa by minivan to Maipú, watching the urban landscape transform into picturesque vineyards along the way.First, visit the historical winery Trapiche, where you will learn about the grapes and their specialized terroir as the winemakers share their knowledge of viticulture. In the tasting room, with the barrel room at your feet, try unique wines such as Fond De Cave, Trapiche Colección Roble and Trapiche Espumante Extra Brut, while enjoying spectacular mountain views.Then, your guide will take you on a tour of SinFin and you will sample a style developed over several generations since the winery was founded. Then, learn more about Argentine winemaking traditions from your local winery guide. Next, go to Familia Zuccardi, a family-run winery founded in 1963 by engineer Alberto Zuccardi, who began experimenting with a California-based method of irrigation when he planted his vines in Maipú. Here we will visit their small olive oil factory: Zuelo.Then, enjoy lunch with your intimate group in the winery’s restaurant, Pan y Oliva. Dine on tapas, followed by a main course of pasta, while surrounded by vineyards and olive trees. Your delicious, 3-course meal is accompanied by a variety of breads and olive oils, and paired with Santa Julia wines.Afterward, relax in your luxury vehicle with your cohort of fellow wine-lovers as your guide transports you back to your Mendoza hotel.
Spa Day at Termas de Cacheuta with Transport
Need to hit the reset button? Pack your swimsuit and slippers in anticipation of a truly unique spa experience. After hotel pickup, travel for about an hour from downtown Mendoza, into the Andes, and arrive at Termas de Cacheuta, a spa oasis overlooking the fast-flowing Mendoza River. It's here you'll find infinity pools of fresh natural water shimmering on mountainside terraces. Enjoy full access to the facilities that blend into the natural surroundings, and immerse yourself in activities of intense relaxation. Spend the day exploring the hydrotherapy thermal circuit, waterfalls, whirlpools, bubble bed and footbaths.Take pleasure in moments that touch all the senses: float in a bubbling thermal bath, dip in a pool of refreshingly cool water, breathe in crisp mountain air, and listen to the river surging below. At the grotto sauna (the only one in Argentina), allow heat and mineral mud to seep into your pores, detoxing the worries and stressors of everyday life from your system. Once you emerge, your skin will be smooth to the touch. Wash off in a Finnish- or Scottish-style shower and then stretch out on a lounge chair in the natural solarium. Massages are available at an additional expense, but book in advance; appointments are limited. In between activities, snack or lunch at the scrumptious buffet spread, typically including vegetarian fare, a salad bar, Creole-style barbeque pork and chicken, lamb, sausages and grilled vegetables. If you want something more than water, purchase a rejuvenating drink from a menu.With your mind revitalized and your body cleansed, enjoy transport back to your hotel and arrive in Mendoza in the evening.
Bike Tour in Mendoza Wine Country
Your day in Mendoza wine country begins with pickup at your hotel and a comfortable drive south to Vistalba a small village of tree-lined streets, surrounded by vineyards overlooking the Andes and a variety of architecture, from beautiful mansions to ultra-modern homes. Listen to quick safety briefing from your experienced guide, and then grab your bike and helmet and set off around the countryside! Your easy bike ride will take you through the vineyards of Mendoza on both paved and non-paved surfaces; the total bike distance is approximately 6 miles (4 km). Follow your guide along a mostly flat route to Nieto Senetiner, Vistalba and Clos de Chacras wineries. At each winery you visit, learn about the Mendoza winemaking process, as well as its history, from your guide and the wineries’ staff, and then taste the outstanding products! Compare the different varieties, such as malbec, the red wine for which Mendoza is perhaps most renowned. Enjoy lunch at Clos de Chacras before heading back to your Mendoza hotel.
The Real Gaucho Day Trip from Mendoza: Don Daniel Ranch
What is a gaucho? Gaucho is an equivalent of the North American 'Cowboy'.The Gaucho is a nationalistic symbol in Argentina. Gauchos became greatly admired and renowned in legends, folklore and in literature and became an important part of the regional cultural tradition.A gaucho’s horse constituted most of what he owned in the world!Why this tour is much more than horseback riding?This exclusive Gaucho tour offers you a day in the life of our authentic gaucho, Daniel.You will discover what it is like to cross the Andes on horseback with Daniel and experience the majestic silence that nature offers high on the mountain tops.Daniel and his family have opened their small mountain cottage to create a unique experience and share with you simple pleasures in life working as a modern day gaucho.With over 40 horses and 400 cattle, Daniel works daily to ensure his family and animals are safe and well cared for. This tour is unlike any of the other popular and mainstream horseback riding offered in Mendoza, and is dependent on Daniel’s work schedule and weather conditions.