Aspen

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Skier jumping cliff on sunny winter day.

Getty Images

Overview

Live the dream. Aspen is one of the world's most famous mountain destinations.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Ice Age Discovery Center

    Ice Age Discovery Center

    Aspen

    In October 2010, a bulldozer working near Snowmass unearthed the tusk of a female mammoth. Spurred by this unusual discovery, the Denver Museum of Nature …

  • Independence

    Independence

    Aspen

    Just 16 miles east of Aspen, at the foot of Independence Pass, this gold-mining boom town turned ghost town started as a tented camp in the summer of 1879…

  • Ashcroft

    Ashcroft

    Aspen

    The access point to the breathtaking Castle Creek Valley is the ghost town of Ashcroft, a silver-mining town founded in 1880. What remains are mostly…

  • Aspen Art Museum

    Aspen Art Museum

    Aspen

    This art museum's striking building features a warm, lattice-like exterior designed by Pritzker Prize–winner Shigeru Ban and contains three floors of…

  • Rio Grande Park

    Rio Grande Park

    Aspen

    Aspen’s biggest public park runs along the river and is bisected by the Rio Grande Trail for 2.1 miles. The park is home to an enticing skate park,…

  • Wagner Park

    Wagner Park

    Aspen

    A patch of green just off the Mill St mall, edged with cedars and a couple of shimmering aspens, and views of the Red and Aspen mountains. American…

  • Christopher Martin Gallery

    Christopher Martin Gallery

    Aspen

    Local artist Christopher Martin specializes in reverse glass painting, a technique that dates back to the Middle Ages. Stop by for a peek at his dynamic…

  • Peter Lik

    Peter Lik

    Aspen

    Displays the work of the self-taught Australian photographer. Lik focuses on vibrant panoramic landscapes, with a fine selection of local Aspen shots that…

View more attractions

Planning Tools

Expert guidance to help you plan your trip

Best Things to Do

There are lots of things to see and do in Aspen, Colorado. Read on for the best ways to spend your time during a trip to Aspen.

Read article

Best Time to Visit

Aspen’s pristine ski slopes make it an idyllic winter destination, but there are plenty of activities and festivals to attract travelers year-round

Read article

Transportation

Getting around in Aspen is easy, whether by car, bike, bus or on foot. Here’s how to get around Aspen during your vacation.

Read article

Free Things to Do

Visiting Aspen on a budget? Read on for the best free things to do in Aspen, Colorado.

Read article

Articles

Latest stories from Aspen

Aspen, USA - July 6, 2019: Vendors selling vintage bicycles at stall stand in farmers market with people walking in outdoor summer street

Activities

18 top free things to do in Aspen

Dec 31, 2024 • 12 min read

Read more articles

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Aspen