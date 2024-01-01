Rio Grande Park

Aspen’s biggest public park runs along the river and is bisected by the Rio Grande Trail for 2.1 miles. The park is home to an enticing skate park, outdoor basketball courts, a huge athletic field perfect for football or frisbee, an art museum and sculpture garden, and the John Denver Sanctuary (another garden).
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Crested Butte Center for the Arts
24.06 MILES
The arts center hosts shifting exhibitions of local artists and a stellar schedule of live music and performance pieces. There’s always something lively…
7.41 MILES
In October 2010, a bulldozer working near Snowmass unearthed the tusk of a female mammoth. Spurred by this unusual discovery, the Denver Museum of Nature …
12.84 MILES
Just 16 miles east of Aspen, at the foot of Independence Pass, this gold-mining boom town turned ghost town started as a tented camp in the summer of 1879…
9.47 MILES
The access point to the breathtaking Castle Creek Valley is the ghost town of Ashcroft, a silver-mining town founded in 1880. What remains are mostly…
Healy House Museum & Dexter Cabin
28.45 MILES
Two of Leadville’s oldest surviving homes are decked out with the owners’ original gear, plus period pieces resembling what they may have enjoyed. The…
0.3 MILES
This art museum's striking building features a warm, lattice-like exterior designed by Pritzker Prize–winner Shigeru Ban and contains three floors of…
29.63 MILES
This is where silver magnate and Colorado senator Horace Tabor made and then lost millions in the 1880s, and where his glamorous and sensational wife,…
22.84 MILES
Several of Redstone's original buildings are still standing, including the original chalet-style workers' cottages and John Osgood's personal residence,…
Nearby Aspen attractions
0.21 MILES
Displays the work of the self-taught Australian photographer. Lik focuses on vibrant panoramic landscapes, with a fine selection of local Aspen shots that…
0.22 MILES
Opened in 2017, this is the Western outpost of Marianne Boesky's Manhattan gallery, displaying the works of emerging artists over two floors.
0.23 MILES
A two-floor gallery, the Baldwin opened in 1994 and specializes in contemporary American art. It's among the best in the Rocky Mountains.
0.3 MILES
This art museum's striking building features a warm, lattice-like exterior designed by Pritzker Prize–winner Shigeru Ban and contains three floors of…
0.33 MILES
Come here for famous 20th-century names from Chagall to Lichtenstein, mixed in with works from contemporary American and British artists.
0.34 MILES
Local artist Christopher Martin specializes in reverse glass painting, a technique that dates back to the Middle Ages. Stop by for a peek at his dynamic…
0.35 MILES
A patch of green just off the Mill St mall, edged with cedars and a couple of shimmering aspens, and views of the Red and Aspen mountains. American…
