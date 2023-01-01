Healy House Museum & Dexter Cabin

Two of Leadville’s oldest surviving homes are decked out with the owners’ original gear, plus period pieces resembling what they may have enjoyed. The Dexter Cabin was the original home of wealthy gold-mining investor James V Dexter. The much grander 1878 Greek Revival home, now known as Healy House, was built by August R Meyer.

Healy House features lavish Victorian furnishings collected in Leadville, including objects belonging to silver tycoon Horace Tabor and his wife Augusta, among other Leadville pioneers.