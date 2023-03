This is where silver magnate and Colorado senator Horace Tabor made and then lost millions in the 1880s, and where his glamorous and sensational wife, Baby Doe, eventually froze to death after spending the last three decades of her life in poverty.

The 45-minute tours visit Baby Doe's cabin and the mine's hoist tower, but don't actually descend into the mine itself. In summer, tours leave every hour from 1pm to 3pm.